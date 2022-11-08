COP27 Climate Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, center right, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center left, leave after a group photo at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

 NARIMAN EL-MOFTY/AP PHOTO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,’’ the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to “cooperate or perish,” on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.

He was not the only one preaching with tones of fire and brimstone, alternating with pathos and tragedy, trying to shake up the world’s sense of urgency at this year’s annual U.N. climate conference. “Choose life over death,” former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged. “It is not time for moral cowardice.”

