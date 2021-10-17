SEBRING — United Way of Central Florida got a big boost recently from Coronado Solar whose “Community Give-Back” campaign netted $9,500 to help United Way’s support of community efforts.
For the past nine months, Coronado Solar has advertised its “Community Give-Back” campaign informing folks that they will donate $500 to a local charity for every customer that goes solar here in Highlands County. This quarter, that organization is the United Way of Central Florida.
United Way of Central Florida believes that every child should be given the opportunity to meet their potential in school and in life, that everyone should have a fighting chance to support themselves and their families and that no one can do their best at work or school if they are hungry, sick or in pain.
It is Coronado Solar’s goal to not only contribute financially to their success, but to maybe one day partner with United Way to offer an alternative for families affected by rising energy bills. Additionally, Coronado wants to encourage other local businesses and organizations to step up, and find a cause they can support. “Tough times may come, but we are all in this together. May God continue to bless their efforts, thank you on behalf of Coronado Solar.”
Coronado Solar presented United Way with a check for $9,500. That’s 19 families in Highlands County that went solar with the company this quarter.