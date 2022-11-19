Four Dead University of Idaho

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday.

 SARAH A. MILLER/IDAHO STATESMAN via AP

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred, the Latah County coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.

Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

