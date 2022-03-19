A story on page A1 of the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 edition of the Highlands News-Sun had incorrect information from residents about the number of fatalities on U.S. 27 at Lake Damon Road. County officials confirm the site has seen six or seven crashes since 2011, with only three fatalities. We regret any confusion this may have caused.
Correction
P Attinger
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today