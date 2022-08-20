In the How They Voted graphic that appeared Friday, it incorrectly indicated that Commissioner Kathy Rapp voted No in a request to adopt Resolution No. 21-22-120 to vacate a drainage and utility easement – 428 Darter St. NW, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Rapp did vote Yes. The Highlands News-Sun apologizes for the error and appreciates the opportunity to set the record straight.

Recommended for you