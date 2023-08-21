The Cottage Market of Sebring, a food and artisan market, opened Saturday at 1960 Lakeview Drive with vendors offering a wide variety of items from baked goods and kettle corn popcorn to fresh salsa, vegetables, honey and more.
The farmers market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Andre Corsbie and Atama Dindyal are operating the Cottage Market, which is similar to the Farmers Market that operated on Saturdays on North Ridgewood Drive.
Corsbie sold his last container of salsa soon after the opening of the market.
He also makes fresh juices, but doesn’t sell them at the market.
“We take orders, they are made every Sunday and delivered fresh,” Corsbie said.
This week the juice pack has beets, cucumber, orange, apple and a lime to help cut and balance the beet flavor, he noted.
Dindyal had hibiscus and jasmine teas for sale.
She noted that they have done business with the vendors at the market before, like Trinity Ranch Custom Beef.
“Every vendor here we have worked with inside the community and now we are bringing them to the market,” Dindyal said. “So everybody is a startup and we are all businesses inside the local community that take our time to come out and do all of this here.
“I am very grateful that everybody is just here to work, live and play right here in downtown Sebring.”