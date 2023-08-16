The Cottage Market of Sebring, a year-round food and artisan market, will have its grand opening Saturday at 9 a.m. at 1960 Lakeview Drive.
The farmers market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Updated: August 16, 2023 @ 3:20 pm
Cottage food laws allow individuals to sell certain types of low-risk food products that are made in their own kitchens, such as baked goods, jams, jellies, and pickles.
Andre Corsbie and Atama Dindyal are operating the Cottage Market, which will be similar to the Farmers Market that operated on Saturdays on North Ridgewood Drive.
Dindyal said, “We want everyone to have access to fresh and locally produced foods. It’s important for our community to work local, shop local, and support our local agricultural community.
“Our residents can come to our market to find local beef, poultry, eggs and produce. We will also have a healthy variety of spices, teas, honey and herbs.”
Our market has received a grant from Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), Dindyal noted. FAB is a USDA-funded nutrition incentive program in Florida that encourages Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to redeem their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, Community Supported Agriculture groups, and mobile markets to purchase healthy produce directly from Florida farmers.
FAB matches or discounts what a SNAP cardholder spends at participating markets with free Fresh Access Bucks every day to spend on Florida-grown fruits and vegetables. Other than qualifying and receiving SNAP benefits, there is no need to sign up or do anything in advance.
At The Cottage Food Market of Sebring, items are made in small batches. The items are often of high quality and made with care, Dindyal stressed. Additionally, the cottage food markets specialize in locally sourced ingredients, which means that the items sold are fresher and have a lower carbon footprint than mass-produced goods.
The market will start with about 20 vendors and then by September to October they expect to have 40 vendors, Dindyal said. The Cottage Market of Sebring will be hosted by a locally owned business and active farm right here in Sebring.
“I hope to see everyone on grand opening day, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., and every Saturday, thereafter from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.
