SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the disposition of the 209 Circle Park Drive property, which is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA purchased the longstanding vacant property, which was once known as the Roanoke Hotel, on Oct. 6, 2020 for $400,000.
The CRA Board approved the proposal for the property from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow to create an Irish pub on the ground floor and a boutique hotel on the second floor.
Council member Lenard Carlisle said, “I am just glad to see things starting to happen downtown.”
City Council President Charlie Lowrance asked for comments from the public, but no one offered to comment.
Lowrance said, “I think it is a great thing that the CRA is getting businesses to come into the downtown area. There are some other business that are coming in as well and I think part of it is that they heard about what is going on.
“Even without the CRA buying the buildings and turning them over, there are a couple of new businesses and other places opening up on North Ridgewood. I am with high hopes that this is really going to work great.”
When council was about to vote on the agreement, Carlisle asked when the Cadzows would go to work?
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said they would begin construction very quickly, noting they are not planning to open for business until August or September of next year.
“Because of the delay that we ran into, part of our negotiation did incorporate the fact that we did not want them to go through the construction phase during the season and be forced to open during the slowest part of the year. So there is some grace period built into that,” Leidel said.
The delay the CRA ran into was from an out-of-state firm, whose proposal was not selected. The firm filed a protest of the CRA’s decision and then filed an appeal to no avail.
The lease-option agreement for the property, between the CRA and Robert Cadzow and Mark Gose as managers of Roanoke 1017, LLC, calls for transferring the property ownership to the prospective owners at the end of a five-year time period at no cost, subject to certain operational conditions and other conditions outlined in the agreement.
Lowrance asked Leidel for an update on 301 Circle Park Drive, which is another CRA property in a business agreement.
Sugar Sand Distillery owner Don Davies has partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment venue under one roof.
“They are moving quickly,” Leidel said. “They are still working very feverishly to try to get open as quickly as possible.”