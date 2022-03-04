SEBRING — The Sebring City Council voted unanimous approval of the Community Redevelopment Agency’s budget for phase one of the waterfront redevelopment project.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the total budget estimate from Kimley-Horn for its waterfront design was broken out into a multi-phased project.
The first phase would allow for the necessary demolition of the site, the infrastructure and underground work, construction of the grassy area, playground, restrooms, beach and other required amenities, he said.
“To be clear, we are not seeking a bond or for the city to commit any funding to the project,” Leidel stressed. “The CRA does not have any taxing authority so we are not raising anyone’s taxes. The estimated total cost of the project is not $20 million or more.
“We intend to use the CRA’s commercial loan that we have already sought, grant funding, and budget surplus to pay for the phase one and additional phases and projects.”
The phase one costs are $6,340,125, which is based on Kimley-Horn’s numbers, have not been “massaged or manipulated,” he said. Some councilmen have said Kimley-Horn’s numbers are too high. If that is the case then the projected numbers will be lower.
The CRA is not making a commitment to any line items costs, but rather setting a budget so it can develop plans and engineer the project, Leidel said. “We will bid all costs and services and it is our intention to control the costs. As a professional fiduciary, I can assure you that we will be very mindful of our investment in this project.”
Leidel explained that the waterfront redevelopment design was developed from input at public meetings, emails, letters and social media comments. Once that information was collected, Kimley-Horn produced the results of those comments and input into a visual format.
“Our plan to develop the waterfront is what the public has asked for and I thank you for approving the design,” he said to the City Council. The future phases will be completed based on grants and budget surplus.
“We will continue to improve the property, with council approval, over time. But the main part of the waterfront will be completed in phase one,” Leidel said.
He is aware that there are two buildings that will not occupy the site, Leidel said.
The waterfront redevelopment project would include the demolition of the former Magnolia Village building, now occupied by the Highlands Art League, and the city’s Jack Stroup Civic Center.
“We have started conversations with the Art League and so far they are willing to discuss the use of the Clovelly House,” Leidel said. He has heard the city may consider the Women’s Club building as a potential new civic center. The CRA would like to encourage and support both of these endeavors.
“Should the need arise or if there was support in the future to develop a cultural arts center in the old Barnett Bank building, the CRA would like to be included in that discussion,” he said.
Leidel asked council members to approve the scope of work and phase one proposed budget with the understanding that the CRA will be incurring design, permitting and engineering costs.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said there has been public input on this and there will continue to be public input on it.
“This is not done just from the CRA or just from the City Council, this has been a community effort and will continue to be, and hopefully it will continue to be a community asset as well,” he said.
“I think this is reasonable. If we can get the grants that we hope to get, this number will move down from that $6 million to hopefully $4 million or $5 million, which will give us more for phase two and phase three and any possible changes we make down the way.”
Councilman Roland Bishop told Leidel he did a great job summarizing it for the council.
“I am good; I don’t have any real conflicts. You have put in a lot of work here,” he said. “I really want to see this thing happen.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said he was very pleased with the budget, which he believes is reasonable. It is his understanding that it won’t deplete the CRA’s resources so it will still have ample funds to do other projects throughout the community, which is wonderful.
The CRA has done a great job, he added.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he agreed with “everybody” that Leidel did a great job of “spelling this out,” and also noting that this won’t raise taxes.
“I am not against the project,” he said. “If we start it, I would like to see it finished.”