SEBRING — The demolition of five condemned houses in the Highlands Homes subdivision was approved by the Sebring City Council as it discussed ways to recoup the demo costs and what to do with the properties.
Commenting on neighborhood blight, Police Chief Karl Hoglund suggested rental inspections and Councilman Mark Stewart suggested a workshop on the issue.
The five properties that have been condemned for demolition are off Roseland Avenue at: 4703 Fourth Street, 4707 First Street, 4711 Third Street, 1704 Wolf Drive and 2013 Orange Blossom Ave.
The house at 4703 Fourth Street sustained major damage in a fire on March 18, 2021 and the owner is not willing to have the dwelling demolished and the property cleaned up, according to the council agenda item prepared by City Building and Zoning Code Official Lee Tolar. The low quote for the demolition is $7,500.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Charlie Lowrance started the discussion by asking Tolar about the houses slated for demolition.
“So we have a lot of properties we are going to tear down houses on at a pretty big cost to the City,” he said. “I am not questioning the fact that they need it or not, my first question is are we going to be able to recover any of this money? Are we going to put liens on the property and then owning the property and then it would going to sell it to people how are interested or give it to people who are going to build there? Is there any future intent with it.”
Tolar said the City will file a special assessment lien on each demolition. Depending on whether or not the City chooses to foreclose on the property, if they did that, there are no mortgages on either of the properties. “We could put it out to Habitat for Humanity or whoever and they could build a house on it.”
Lowrance asked if there are a lot more of these properties out there?
“Well, four of these caught fire,” Tolar replied, adding that is the reason they have been condemned and the other one is in really bad shape.
Lowrance said it seems the owner should be responsible in someway.
Tolar said the owners have been given opportunities to make it right, but they fail to do that.
Stewart said this is an ongoing process for many years. “If you don’t destroy those houses, they are dangerous and it’s a life and safety issue, number one.
“The City has no choice and they should foreclose on them,” he said.
Councilman Tom Dettman agreed.
Lowrance said, “I think it is a good move rather than have them deteriorate further and [create] neighborhood blight. I just wish there was some way we could try to get some of this money back and maybe if we do, foreclose on them and advertise them.”
Dettman said it appears that the cost to demolish is close to the value of the properties so it will be close to a wash or maybe come out a little bit in the City’s favor.
Stewart said all the properties have fines that exceed the value of the properties.
Hogland said his Code Enforcement Division works closely on these enforcement processes.
Two of these properties being discussed have liens that are cross attached because the current owners, a father and son team, mutually own other properties.
“I would guess there are close to a million dollars in liens against these two homes alone if you cross attached all the properties,” Hoglund said. “We have tried to get rid of some of these homes through Habitat [for Humanity]. Habitat is not interested at this point.”
A number of these homes in Highlands Homes are on 1/8th acre lots and that size is deemed almost not buildable in this day and age, he said.
“So we are facing a real problem in how to move forward and how to rehab that area,” Hoglund said. “I think we are going to have to systematically look at a procedure for rental inspections so the properties don’t fall into the dilapidated state they are in right now. Still occupied and still having people renting them in a poor state of repair and many of them accruing code liens and probably building/zoning liens for being in terrible shape.”
Stewart said that is a call for a real workshop because that is a bad problem.
Dettman said there are many homes in that neighborhood that are very close to that shape and as time goes on it is just going to increase the problem.
Council voted 4-0 to have the City demolish the five condemned houses. Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent from the meeting.