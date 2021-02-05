SEBRING — The extensive half-million dollar project upgrading and repairing the public boat ramps, dock, seawall and parking lot at Veterans Beach had an unforeseen expense that was approved Tuesday by the Sebring City Council
Work on the project, which started in July, was completed in December.
The pier between the two boat ramps now features a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that is made of aluminum.
The parking lot now has a wider turning area making it easier for the launching of boats. The truck and trailer spaces are larger.
Council approved the change order submitted from Loren Jock Trucking, Inc., the contractor from Stuart that performed the dock, pier and seawall work at Veterans Beach.
According to the council meeting agenda, towards the completion of the Veterans Beach boat ramp project there were some unforeseen or unknown conditions that necessitated additional work be done in order to have the best and most complete outcome, both aesthetically and functionally.
As a result, the contractor has submitted a change order in the amount of $41,931.27.
The change order covers an additional 58.55 square yards of concrete at the contract price of $912.25 per square yard, less patch work underneath dock area no longer required.
The work for the requested change order has been completed and was done at staff’s request in order to meet time constraints and mitigate additional remobilizing costs for the scheduled concrete pours, according to the agenda.
The work was absolutely essential in preventing future failures of the ramps and/or fixed pier.
Unfortunately, a miscommunication between staff and the contractor resulted in an oversite and the change order was never presented to council for approval, the agenda states.
To summarize the issues encountered: Once the old fixed pier was removed, the contractor found a section of concrete was absent beneath it. As a result, the unexpected lake level coupled with wave action washed out and undermined several areas beneath the south boat ramp as well as the center portion of the fixed pier. This created the need for removal and replacement of additional concrete ramp. Furthermore, in order to maintain consistency and address the potential for similar damage, it was necessary to replace a portion of the north boat ramp.
The city-owned Veterans Beach Park, 4250 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, has the only public boat ramps for access to Lake Jackson.