SEBRING — The City Council approved the rezoning of three parcels of property from the former Harder Hall golf course that would allow the construction of 214 single-family homes.
Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone 49.95 acres at 3297, 3301 and 3305 Golfview Road from County Residential District (R-1) to City Single-Family District (R-1).
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell said the property was a golf course that has been annexed into the City of Sebring.
“At anytime during its operation, when it was zoned residential, the golf course could have ceased to operate and then turned into single-family residential homes because it already had that zoning,” she explained. It would have allowed 399 dwelling units (eight per acre). Now the requested Future Land Use and Zoning change would allow only 214 dwelling units (4.3 per acre).
It is a decrease in the number of dwelling units they would have been able to have when they were in the county, Riddell said.
There were no comments from the public.
Council also approved the future land use change for the properties from County Medium Density Residential to City Low Density Residential.
The council agenda states that this is an applicant-initiated amendment with the property owner listed as Harder Hall Golf Club LLC with agent Rick Whidden.
The property is southwest of Little Lake Jackson, east of Lafayette Avenue, on the west side of Medina Way and on the south side of Golfview Road.
The properties were annexed into the City of Sebring and had retained the Future Land Use and zoning designations from the unincorporated Highlands County.
Two of the parcels are vacant of structures and the third parcel has a storage building and a nonoperational golf course.
The existing owner wishes to establish single-family development on the parcels, the agenda states. The surrounding properties consist of single family homes and a continuation of the nonoperation golf course.
The second and final reading and public hearing on the Land Use and Zoning changes are scheduled for the June 7 council meeting.