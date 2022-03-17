SEBRING — After a lengthy discussion on the inclusion of the phase one waterfront project, the Sebring City Council approved the Community Redevelopment Agency’s updated master plan.
Citizen Tom Mendel said the $6.8 million estimate for phase one of the waterfront redevelopment project should be included in the master plan.
“I think you are doing a disservice to this plan if you don’t put the largest project by millions of dollars into the next five years [budget] that you know about,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said said it is probably appropriate to have the finances for the waterfront project, that council approved, in the Master Plan.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel explained that the Master Plan is broad-based general plan and the CRA didn’t want to be “hamstrung” by saying that is included in the plan.
The CRA wanted the flexibility to come to the City Council and ask for approval based on projects and not lock the CRA in, he said. It is also tough now to estimate construction costs and locking the waterfront project into what would probably be the last Master Plan didn’t seem like the right idea to the CRA Board.
Stewart replied, “That makes no sense to me.”
If the council approved a $6 million project and it hasn’t happened yet and the Master Plan is looking at the future, that number should be in the plan, he said. “If you had a business, you would do that for any business.”
Leidel said the master plan is a general document that guides the CRA. It identifies target areas and general functions.
Mayor John Shoop said council is not approving the CRA’s budget, but approving its plan, which includes the waterfront and includes Lakeview Drive and other road projects. This would extend the life of the CRA to 2043.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said the waterfront project is a significant amount of money compared to a streetscape plan.
Stewart said he would vote against the Master Plan if the $6 million-plus estimate for phase one of the waterfront project is not included.
Council unanimously approved the Master Plan with the addition of $6.3 million for the waterfront project.
There will be a public meeting and second and final vote on approval at the council’s April 5 meeting.