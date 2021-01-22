SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a change order to alleviate a safety hazard for work crews at the Veterans Beach water tower.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Utilities Director Bob Boggus explained that the water tank had a very serious safety concern with one of the supports of a catwalk rusting into two pieces.
In accordance with the city’s purchasing policy, staff contacted Council President Lenard Carlisle and requested approval to make the necessary repairs under an emergency status, he said. The parts for the repairs were scheduled to arrive within two days.
On July 23, 2020, the City Council approved staff’s recommendation to accept the low quote ($43,763) submitted by Pittsburg Tank and Tower to recoat the interior of the Veteran’s Beach elevated water tank.
On Jan. 8,, the Pittsburg Tank crew arrived on site and began rigging the tank in preparation for the interior coating work to begin.
While rigging the tank, it was discovered that one of the under-tank catwalk supports had rusted completely, making the catwalk unstable.
The work crew must use the catwalk to access the tank’s bottom hatch. Other areas on top of the tank are also severely rusted and in need of repair, the agenda states.
Council approved the change order in the amount of $18,195 for Pittsburg Tank and Tower to make the repairs.
Boggus said he tries to check the city’s water tanks about every six months using a drone.
There is some surface rust on the tank at Firemen’s Field, but they knew the tank at Veteran’s Beach was the worst, he said. Unfortunately, it is also the most complicated tank because of the cellphone antennas on it.
It is a requirement by law to inspect the interior every five years and if it doesn’t look right it has to be recoated because that is where the water is being stored, Boggus said.
The tank at Veterans Beach dates back to the early 1960s.
The water tank on the golf course (U.S. 27 North), which they call the golf ball tower, is the newest and it was built back in the 1980s. It needs painting too, but not because of rust, it just looks kind of bad, he said.
“With budgets being tight, we are having to pick the most important ones first and keep working at it,” Boggus said.