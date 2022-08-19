The Terraces on the Parkway

The Sebring City Council approved a land use and zoning change for a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway.

 COURTESY/CITY OF SEBRING

SEBRING — A proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway received initial approval from the City Council for the developer’s requested land use and zoning changes.

A former councilmember and a resident of the area voiced concerns about “The Terraces on The Parkway,” the development proposed to be built on vacant land between Scenic Highway and Covington Road. The land is owned by BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York.

