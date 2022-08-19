SEBRING — A proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway received initial approval from the City Council for the developer’s requested land use and zoning changes.
A former councilmember and a resident of the area voiced concerns about “The Terraces on The Parkway,” the development proposed to be built on vacant land between Scenic Highway and Covington Road. The land is owned by BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York.
The development would be just west of the new Bernie Little Distributors warehouse, nearing completion, on Scenic Highway. It would include three apartment buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet. A rendering shows a four-story apartment building.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, citizen and former councilman Jeff Carlson said he wanted to speak against it as he did with the Bernie Little project.
About 15 years ago the city, county, Central Florida Regional Planning Council and the zoning boards spent months working on a comprehensive plan, which Carlson views as an actual plan to utilize for long-term development.
That plan included the North Sebring Sector Plan, which was a very well thought out and detailed plan for that area, which has already been thrown out because of the Bernie Little distribution center, but this one will also have a major impact on that road and the traffic patterns that go through it.
Carlson asked if the impact of the Bernie Little center was utilized in the traffic study conducted for the apartment project?
It was indicated that the development’s traffic study did not consider the Bernie Little facility.
Carlson said Bernie Little already estimated a much lower traffic count than they are actually going to have, and the City Council approved that project.
“So I think it is very poor planning, especially on the part of Central Florida Regional Planning Council, of which I was the chair for 10 years, to not utilize future developments that already are being constructed, but are about to open and the significant impact that is going to have on that road,” he said.
Concerning sewer and water, the city will do a future analysis upon development, he noted in the development’s zoning request, Carlson said.
“It seems to me that the impact to the sewer treatment plant and the water treatment plants would be significant and you would want to know beforehand, before you increase density to such a high level and wait until the time they are ready to turn dirt,” he said.
Donald Carter said he is a resident in the county, but his property abuts the proposed development.
With the 275 apartments, you also have to consider the number of occupants per apartment so it could be adding nearly 1,000 people to a 14-acre property, he said. The drain on sewer requirements, etc. is considerable.
He is concerned about the density, the height of the buildings and the access to the area, Carter said. The area where he lives is a “calm, peaceful residential area,” that with the addition of 1,000 or more people would have a significant impact on the standard of living in that particular region. “That is problematic.”
Jeff Kennedy, representing the developer, said they have capacity letters from the utility stating they have adequate capacity to serve the project.
The reason they didn’t include the Bernie Little facility in the traffic study is because it is not open yet complete, “so we really can’t get any counts for that,” he said. To take the study that they did and insert that would not be realistic.
The developer didn’t have to do the traffic study now, but spent $8,000 to do it just to show that the development would not severely impact the road. Kennedy said there will be another traffic student done to include the traffic that is in place at that time when the developer goes to actually develop the property.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said that is generally what is required of all developments because not every development starts right after the approvals are given. He said it could be years and traffic conditions could change significantly between approval and development.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she would love to see Sebring stay “little bitty and Mayberry and wonderful,” but the fact is that the city has a huge demand for housing and she believes the city needs to be as favorable and welcoming to developers as it can be.
The second public hearing and final council vote on the land use and zoning changes will be at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting.