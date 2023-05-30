Lakeview Drive

The Sebring City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance modification to a allow fences meeting certain requirements on properties on the west side of Lake Jackson.

 FILE PHOTO

Fencing that meets certain guidelines will be allowed on properties on the west side of Lake Jackson with the Sebring City Council approving a revision to a city ordinance.

At a City Council meeting earlier this month, former councilman Charlie Lowrance requested a slight modification to a city ordinance that restricts fencing along Lakeview Drive on the west side of the lake.

Recommended for you