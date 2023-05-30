Fencing that meets certain guidelines will be allowed on properties on the west side of Lake Jackson with the Sebring City Council approving a revision to a city ordinance.
At a City Council meeting earlier this month, former councilman Charlie Lowrance requested a slight modification to a city ordinance that restricts fencing along Lakeview Drive on the west side of the lake.
“As you know, the City Council recently created an ordinance to allow the construction of certain structures, such as gazebos, along this part of the lake,” he said. “The ordinance does not prohibit fences, but does not specifically allow fences.”
Lowrance said he would like to install a white picket fence to define his side property lines, which are a little bit undefined at the present time. The fence, he said, will not be solid. It is a picket fence that will still allow a view of the lake.
“I am not going to put the fence in front of the property,” he said. “I am just going to put it on the sides.”
The fence will be about 4 feet high so one can see over it, Lowrance added.
It was noted that there are already fences not too far from Lowrance’s property.
“There are probably five or six fences along there. Probably some of them were put up without a permit, but I don’t know that,” Lowrance said. There are some chain-link fences and some rail fences.
Councilman Roland Bishop said a structure is a structure and he is good with it if it maintains the 50% opacity requirement.
At its recent meeting, the City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to allow for the construction of fences on certain frontage on Lake Jackson.
The ordinance will state, “No structure shall be constructed on any of the properties, except fences, docks, dock related structures, boathouses, gazebos, pergolas and cabanas, which can include bathrooms and outdoor or summer kitchens but no air conditioning or heating, and none of which shall have more than 50 percent opacity when viewed from Lakeview Drive.”
The second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the June 6 council meeting.