SEBRING — The City Council decided to allow construction of gazebos on properties on the lakeside of a section of the west and north side of Lake Jackson that had a moratorium prohibiting new structures.
At its workshop on Wednesday, council decided not to allow the construction of any new houses on the lakeside properties located from just east of Scenic Highway to near the Don Jose Restaurant.
There are only about two or three properties in that area that could possibly be suitable for home construction, but a variance would have likely been needed to build.
At its Sept. 7 meeting, council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1469, which amends an ordinance to allow the construction of gazebos, pergolas and cabanas.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said Thursday with council deciding to proceed with allowing the construction of gazebos, the ordinance process will have to restart with a first reading followed by a second reading.
Council decided the properties that could potentially have a house built on them would require too many variances from the city’s code, he said. They don’t meet the minimum lot size requirement, which is 12,500 square feet. Also, they couldn’t meet the front lot line linier measurement minimum of 100 feet.
Also, the lots may not meet all of the required setbacks, Noethlich said.
Noethlich noted that a resident at the workshop stated they bought their property knowing of the lakeside construction moratorium and they weren’t too concerned about gazebos, but didn’t want to see homes built, which would impact their view and possibly their property value.