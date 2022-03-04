SEBRING — With the Jack Stroup Civic Center slated for removal for the redevelopment of the waterfront, the former Women’s Club building near Veteran’s Beach is council’s choice for a new city civic center.
The City of Sebring, which purchased the Women’s Club property in May 2019, had been seeking proposals from organizations and entities that would be interested in using the structure at 4260 Lakeview Drive.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said he was always concerned about the loss of the Civic Center and maybe not necessarily where it sits right now.
With the talk about the Women’s Club as a potential civic center, he would call it a “temporary civic center” because it doesn’t have the square-footage needed for the size of Sebring and as the City grows. It’s size wouldn’t suffice in three to five years.
Dettman sought assistance from the CRA for the necessary renovations to the Women’s Club, which would cost about $100,000 just to get started.
The bathrooms have to be updated to be ADA compliant and air conditioning work/replacement is needed.
“There is quite a bit there to do,” Dettman said. “It may not look aesthetically pleasing as we would like it to be right off the bat, but functionality wise, with the new handicapped bathrooms and things like that, it is going to be pushing $100,000, there is no question about that.”
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the CRA would be supportive of doing what it could with the city. Since the Women’s Club is outside the CRA District, there would have to be some conversations about it.
“But, we understand that we would need to be financially supportive of the city, somehow,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he is a proponent of the Women’s Club being used as a civic center. The Women’s Club building has 4,884 square feet as opposed to the Jack Stroup Civic Center’s 7,284 square feet. The seating in the Jack Stroup Civic Center is 254 and he believes the Women’s Club seats 150, which is still a lot of people with ample parking.
“If you have been inside, it is beautiful,” he said. “It’s got exposed laminated beams. It makes this one look bad. It is so nice at the Women’s Club.
“So I do think that is viable and I appreciate the fact that you guys [CRA] are encouraged to help and I am on board.”
Council President Charlie Lowrance said he is also a supporter of the Women’s Club being a civic center. The city didn’t know what it was going to do with the building when it bought it, but now it looks like it is falling into place.
“Even if the city ends up paying to renovate that, that would be a small contribution in regards to the entire process, but if we could get the CRA to help with that, that would be good, too,” he said.
Terry Mendel said she didn’t like the idea of having a civic center at the former Women’s Club building because it is “so far removed from Sebring from the downtown area.”
Dettman note that the city recently annexed properties on U.S. 27 North. The Women’s Club building is not downtown, but it’s in the city and more centralized after the annexations.