LAKE PLACID — The town attorney abstained from offering an opinion and two council members abstained from voting on an issue at January’s Lake Placid Town Council meeting.
Only three members of the council could vote whether to approve Heartland National Bank as the town government’s bank for 2023-2024. That’s because two council members – Charlie Wilson and Nell Frewin-Hays – abstained because they own stock in the bank. Town Attorney Bert Harris III, who serves on the bank’s board of directors, recused himself from council discussions.
Instead, local attorney Pam Karlson stood in for Harris during the discussion to answer any ethics questions council members may have had.
Only two banks responded to the town’s request for proposals that sought bids from banks to provide checking, savings and deposit and other banking services to the town. The town hires a separate auditing firm to ensure its accounting practices are up to regulatory snuff.
According to town staff, Heartland National Bank had a collective score of 108 points and TD Bank had a collective score of 97 points. “Heartland National Bank met the most current needs of the Town within the proposal,” staff wrote in its recommendation/ “Staff recommendation is to request banking services with Heartland National Bank.”
Councilman Greg Sapp, who moved to name Heartland National the town’s bank for the next year, asked Karlson to verify the rules. Councilman Ray Royce seconded the motion.
Karlson said council members with stock or interest in the bank could weigh several factors.
“My opinion is that with respect to stock ownership, you would not have to recuse yourself unless you felt your private interests were significantly deluded,” Karlson said. “The issue is, do you have a conflict of interest, a situation where you are going to have a special private gain or loss – or whether you are going to be unable to set aside your interest in favor of the town’s interest.”
“I’m a shareholder, and I’m going to abstain,” Hays said.
“I believe if you have stock in the bank, you cannot vote,” Mayor John Holbrook said.
Wilson also abstained, stating he’d like to avoid even the appearance of conflict.
The RFP asked each candidate bank what kind of anti-fraud systems they have in place to deter hackers, as well as computer backup and other security to protect the town’s accounts; whether the bank can provide payroll direct deposit; wire transfers, whether statements can be viewed online; whether the bank has an automated clearing house (ACH) agreement; and the interest rates the bank offers on loan and savings accounts.
Heartland National Bank used two large clients – School Board of Highlands County and Sebring Airport Authority – as references, and provided financial reports and summaries in its RFP to indicate its holdings and financial health.