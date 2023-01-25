LAKE PLACID — The town attorney abstained from offering an opinion and two council members abstained from voting on an issue at January’s Lake Placid Town Council meeting.

Only three members of the council could vote whether to approve Heartland National Bank as the town government’s bank for 2023-2024. That’s because two council members – Charlie Wilson and Nell Frewin-Hays – abstained because they own stock in the bank. Town Attorney Bert Harris III, who serves on the bank’s board of directors, recused himself from council discussions.

