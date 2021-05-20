SEBRING — Overall, the Sebring City Council likes the plans for a residential building on North Ridgewood Drive where the Nan-Cess-O-Wee Hotel was located, but one councilmember voiced opposition to the proposal.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said the project would require a change to the city’s Comprehensive Plan to increase the allowable density. The CRA is also proposing an increase in density for a portion of the downtown.
Construction Revolution’s plans for the CRA-owned property include covered parking spaces on the ground floor of a four-story building along with retail space, management office and fitness center. Floors two through four would have up to 50 apartments for rent.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said he supports the efforts of the CRA in bringing businesses to the Circle and other locations, but this project might be a “bridge too far.”
He is concerned about the plans for 50 apartments, which is a density of three or four times what is allowed now per acre.
“That is 50 apartments plus retail, plus a gym and a few other things, so that concerns me,” Lowrance said.
There is only 32 parking places for 50 apartments, he said. The intention is to lease the city’s parking lot behind that area. There have been so many complaints about parking in the city so Lowrance doesn’t feel the city should give up a parking lot to a private development.
Also, the proposed height of the building is going above what the city has tried to keep as the limit for the high-rise structures, Lowrance said. It is going to be 60 feet to the top of the penthouse. The current city ordinance allows a 50-foot height limit. Most of the buildings on Ridgewood Drive toward the Circle are two-story buildings.
“To put a 60-foot building right in the middle of North Ridgewood, it is just going to dominate that whole street,” he said. “I would rather see some modified plan that would take some considerations.”
Leidel said the CRA was not seeking approval of the construction design, but trying to get the density issue resolved because nobody can make the numbers work if the density is not changed. It will just remain a grass lot.
Lowrance responded that he is not totally against a grass lot because the city needs some areas for events or at some point somebody could come in and put a two-story building in there that is more in line with what is on the street now.
He likes the plan, with the tiki bar and swimming pool at the top, but would like to see it on Lakeview Drive, maybe near Majestic Cove.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he totally disagreed with Lowrance.
“I like the idea; I think we need some improvement downtown; I do agree with the parking issue,” he said. “We are trying to make downtown grow. I am excited about it.”
Mayor John Shoop said, to have the downtown continue to exist, there should be a walkability portion with people living downtown, which makes it more vibrant downtown and brings in more businesses.
He reiterated that council is not approving the site plan, they are approving moving forward with changing the density. Shoop agrees that parking will be a concern that will have to be addressed, but a project like this is good to bring people downtown.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the height limit is addressed in the city’s code, with a planned development with an attached development agreement, the height can be up to 100 feet, but the developer is not seeking to build that high.
Councilman Tom Dettman said he supports increasing the density.
“I think this is a step in the right direction to revitalize downtown,” he said. “The more residential units we can bring, within reason, I fully support that.
“Also, projects like this tend to become sort of contagious. If this is the first step in the right direction, we might just see that and you never know, that bank itself might become another residential unit downtown. The more we can encourage that and make it easier for them to do that, I think the better off we will be in the long run.”
The bank Dettman referred to is the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, which is currently owned by the CRA. The city has been looking at relocating City Hall into the building, as it is trying to determine if the current City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue can be sold.
Council’s discussion at Tuesday’s meeting indicates it would consider other proposals for the property.