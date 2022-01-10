SEBRING — Councilman President Charlie Lowrance noted some accomplishments of the past year and encouraged action on two large projects for this year.
Speaking at a recent City Council meeting, Lowrance said, “Sometimes I get a little frustrated because government seems to move so slow and being a retired fireman I am used to doing things a little faster,” he said. “Though we seem to move slow we do get things done.”
Last year the City annexed some properties into the City and as a result both the City’s Fire Department and Police Department grew ever so slightly to service those areas as well, he said.
“We also came up with collective bargaining agreements with the Fire Department and Police Department,” Lowrance said. That puts them a little closer to a reasonable living wage.
“In addition to that, we were also able to give our general employees a cost-of-living raise last year of about 4%,” he said. “As things are going up, I think it is very important that we do pay and compensate our employees fairly.
“So these are a couple of the things that we did get done last year.”
This next year he would like to see a couple of things that have been on the back burners for awhile, Lowrance said.
The first thing is the Community Redevelopment Agency’s waterfront project, he said. It was talked about last year and there were a lot of meetings and the public had a lot of input, but he would like to see the project move forward in 2022.
Also, the half-round building that the Council has been talking about for two or three years as City administration building, Lowrance said. “Hopefully we can move forward on that project in 2022 as well.
“We move slow and sometimes it’s good, other times it is a little frustrating, but these are some things that I would encourage my fellow Council members as well as the public and our staff to get behind and see if we can’t move along a little bit.”
Lowrance said in summary, “Let’s Go Sebring!”
The waterfront redevelopment master plan process continues with design firm Kimley-Horn preparing a final master plan for the City owned property on Lake Jackson. The plan will be presented for feedback, revision and approval by the CRA and City Council.
The half-round building Lowrance referred to is the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive, which is owned by the CRA.
In August, the City Council approved having a detailed study of the work necessary to renovate the former bank building into a city hall.