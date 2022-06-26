SEBRING — There was more controversy at Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting related to the pointed discussion at the June 7 Council meeting about a burlesque show at a downtown business.
Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive hosted a burlesque show June 5, noting an age restriction of 18 to enter and 21 to drink. A burlesque show was presented in March at the Mon Cirque Wine Bar on North Commerce Avenue in March.
At Tuesday’s Council meeting, during the period for citizen comments, Tom Mendel said his wife, Councilwoman Terry Mendel, was raising concerns on June 7 about an issue brought to her about having a burlesque show in general in Sebring and specifically at the downtown Circle.
It is reasonable to believe that since these types of events were held at two downtown locations owned by the same business owner that these events could occur at the venue the business owner is preparing on the Circle, which is a family friendly area, he said.
Councilwoman Mendel didn’t just take the hearsay of the citizens. As a private citizen she purchased a ticket to a public event that was posted on Facebook and went there to observe, Tom Mendel said.
Addressing Mayor John Shoop, Tom Mendel said, “Mayor Shoop, I am not sure if you are trying to intimidate Councilwoman Mendel so she doesn’t try to bring up some kind of a negative controversy at a City Council meeting or if there is some unwritten rule that you can’t say anything negative about a merchant that does business with the City of Sebring. I am not sure which, but it was uncalled for.
“Mayor Shoop, I believe Councilwoman Mendel deserves an apology.”
There was some applause from the audience, but no comment from the mayor nor Council.
Tom Mendel said the City Council has gotten “pretty routine” with its meetings with very little discussion.
“I think you need to be more involved and I think that is why the citizens voted for City Councilwoman Mendel to be on the Council because they wanted change and that wanted someone who is not willing just to accept the status quo,” he said.
Tom Mendel said the Council had a “hands off” approach to the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and provided three examples that he believed supported his assertion.
Marilyn Schnell said she wanted to comment on the burlesque issue that was brought up at the last Council meeting.
“I was totally floored and shocked. I had no clue that this was out there and I don’t want to see this sort of adult entertainment in our City,” she said.
“It seems that we now have a small group of people given much power by this Council called the CRA,” Schnell said.
They are a small board that decides who gets a part of the resources in the City, she said. “I have been told that faith-based groups need not apply nor can any businesses that do not meet their visions and values receive any help from them. This small group of eight has an awful lot of power. Anytime anyone has that much power it is really never good.
“I want to know what is really going on underneath, behind the scenes and what is their tie with our City Council here.”
Schnell said she voted for many of the Council members, but was shocked at what happened at the last Council meeting.
“Councilwoman Mendel — I applaud you for bringing this issue to light,” she said. “I commend you for not just listening to hearsay when somebody came to you voicing their concerns.”
There was applause when Schnell concluded by saying Councilwoman Mendel is the voice of many in the community.
Aisha Alayande said voter turnout is an issue in the City of Sebring. There are less than 7,000 registered voters in Sebring, however only 394 voted for Councilwoman Mendel.
“I was not one of them because she does not represent my values as a woman of God who is someone who does not align with bigotry,” she said.
Alayande encouraged people to vote so they can go to the polls and make informed choices so they do not have representation that does not look like the majority of the people who may be here or live within the community.
There was enthusiastic applause at the conclusion of her statement.
Council President Tom Dettman said he, and he believes the other Councilmembers, are disappointed at the low voter turnout and it goes back many years. The turnout at the last Council election was around 11%.
He encouraged citizens to vote and find out about the issues and ask questions so that the candidates and Councilmembers have an idea about the concerns of the citizens.
“If we are not doing the job you think we should be doing out here — don’t vote for us, vote us out,” he said. “Find somebody who you would think who would run for office, which is another problem, a lot of people don’t want to run for public office especially for the wages that we earn. It’s a dollar a year.
“The mayor gets a whole dollar a year, so do we. We are here because we care about our community. I love the City of Sebring.”
Dettman also received applause when he concluded stating he is on the Council because he cares about every single citizen and even the potential voters who don’t vote.
Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle said the current Council didn’t make all of the City’s ordinances as there were many prior Councils that made ordinances.
“We are just following suit,” he said. “Our job as Councilmen and Councilwomen is to make sure our City is run like our forefathers,” he said.
Carlisle said he has been here 73 years and loves Sebring and that is the reason he is on the Council.
In his eight years on the Council, Carlisle said, “I never heard anybody come up and get onto the Council or mayor like we have tonight, which I think was kind of uncalled for.”
The Councilmembers were elected into office and each one gets a whole dollar, he said. As individuals they can have opinions, but the Councilmembers are here for the citizens.
Carlisle said he is not here for his agenda. He is here to try to help the City grow and keep it clean for our children.
“There are a lot of things happening that we just have to work on, but we can’t attack one another,” he said. “Our mayor, he prays before our meetings because he loves the City. He is a good mayor and he loves this City and does, I think, a great job. So we need to get along and support one another.”
Carlisle said Council does communicate with the CRA a lot.
Council is here to do the right thing for the citizens and the City’s employees, he said. Council is not there to intimidate anybody.
There was applause at the conclusion of Carlisle’s statement.
At the June 7 Council meeting, Mayor John Shoop said he appreciated Mendel’s views and the views from those attending the Council meeting.
Shoop said he was appalled at the flyer that was distributed. “It is not the pictures in here. It’s that we are attacking two businesses that were legally doing what they were going to do. They didn’t break the law. I really think we do not need this kind of attacking businesses in a public forum.”
The flyer had reproductions of the Faded Bistro’s Facebook postings promoting the burlesque show.
Mendel said she printed it and distributed it.
Shoop said, “I think that was wrong. That was wrong to attack businesses that have done nothing wrong other than they violate the views a person has and I respect your views.”