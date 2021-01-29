AVON PARK — A new company’s proposal to lease the entire Avon Park Executive Airport from the City of Avon Park is one-sided to the benefit of the company, City Council members stated Wednesday at a special meeting.
After some bad deals in the past involving long-term airport leases, the council said it is not ready to rush into a proposed 50-year lease for only $1 a year with a company that could be making millions on the deal.
Local pilot Patrick Danzey said he studied the lease in detail.
A company that has been in existence for a year and a half with no track record at all does not warrant a 50-year lease, he said. The airport management company was registered with the state on Dec. 3, 2020 and has no experience in airport management.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the proposed agreement needs to be redone and renegotiated.
Danzey provided a quick calculation of the value of the airport as a $25 million asset that the city would be giving to a company with “zero” track record.
In his many years of involvement with the airport, Danzey said, “It’s the scariest, most shocking thing I have seen. It’s a land grab.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said he is very excited to see new industry in the city, but a partnership shares in the profits. It is the city’s airport that would be rented out so this company can manage it as they see fit.
“I don’t see how this is a benefit for the City of Avon Park,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said an attorney, on behalf of the city, should negotiate this agreement before it comes to the City Council.
“I have questions from everywhere,” she added.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland also called for a revision of the contract.
American Hemp Manufacturing (AHM) CEO Johnathan Clark said the contract was a rough draft and he would love the input from the city.
Concerning the comments of his company’s lack of a track record, Clark named the company’s board of directors and advisory board members and noted their experience in the industries related to the plans for the airport.
Sutherland stated the proposed agreement would have to be approved by the FAA.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and the council members agreed to have the city attorney contact an attorney/consultant who specializes in these types of agreements.
A couple of times Sutherland asked if the company would be willing to lease half the airport, but a direct answer was not provided.
The proposal offered to the city involves the management of the airport and utilizing the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
Clark, through a PowerPoint, summarized the partnership proposal with the City of Avon Park that involves AMH’s subsidiary — Florida Airport Management. AHM is based in Orlando.
Florida Airport Management wishes to engage in a public/private partnership (P3) with the City of Avon Park.
FAM seeks to partner with agricultural centric cities and counties so it can bring added value with the implementation of emerging technologies and emergency services.
Through the Florida Airport Management’s parent company — AHM, which received a USDA grant, they aim to utilize a credit enhancement program to bring sustainable manufacturing into the mix.
Another unique partnership will be to incorporate its team’s expertise and affiliates to bring specialized emergency services to provide training, emergency supply staging and emergency supply storage, according to Clark.