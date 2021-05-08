SEBRING — The City Council on Tuesday discussed making some changes to the city’s mobile home and mobile home park regulations.
The city’s mobile home park regulations hadn’t been reviewed in a while, said Mayor John Shoop. With the city recently annexing a couple of mobile home parks the council wants to make sure the regulations weren’t too restrictive.
Council wants to make sure the old ordinance didn’t prohibit the replacement of units and things like that, he said.
“From what we understand in that reading, it is fine as it is, at this point in time,” Shoop said. There will be some minor changes since the ordinance is so old, but it doesn’t seem it is applicable to what the original concern was.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council had reported that the City of Sebring Code of Ordinances does not directly address the expansion of nonconforming mobile home parks nor does it address opportunities to improve or transition nonconforming mobile home parks.
The current regulations state a mobile home shall not be relocated within the city after seven years from its date of manufacture.
Shoop noted that old ordinance required old units to be replaced with newer units, which is common sense – not to allow replacement units that more than 20 years old.
This was a review to make sure it doesn’t impede anybody who was brought in under the annexations.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said council provided direction on recommended changes to Codo-Salisbury.
The proposed changes will come back to the City Council, which will also require review by the Planning and Zoning Board and possibly a review by the CRA Board, before going to the council in the form of an ordinance, he said.
The mobile home parks the City of Sebring annexed in 2020 are: Lakeview Mobile Village, 2307 Skyview St., which runs along Bayview Street (east of U.S. 27.); Highlands Mobile Village, 1817 Jeri Kay Lane (east of U.S. 27 across from Sparrow Avenue) and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, which is just north of Highlands Mobile Village at 1200 U.S. 27 North.