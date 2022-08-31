LAKE PLACID — Officers with American Legion Post 25 in December went before the Town Council for permission to install a modern, LED-lighted sign to replace its aging, dilapidated static sign.
The officers worked with the town’s planning department to ensure it was installed and operating within the town’s ordinances. They then paid an estimated $17,000 for the sign, had it installed and it now proudly announces upcoming bands, bingo, and other events.
Then the town’s code enforcement officer cited the Legion for having a sign that violates the town’s rule against signs that flash, roll and otherwise distract drivers or create eye pollution.
The Legion, understandably surprised, came before the council at its regular August council meeting to find out what went wrong. Apparently the Legion leaders hadn’t quite understood the agreement, according to one council member.
“We listened to the hearing when the Legion proposed the sign before the council last year,” said Councilwoman Nell Frewin-Hays, who had not been elected to office when the proposal was brought to council. “The agreement was that it was to change its message only once every 24 hours.”
The council tabled the code enforcement violation until the September council meeting, at which point the council can discuss next steps, if there are any.
Post 25 Commander Fred Pierce, Vice Commander Pete Ruiz, and Roger Lindberg, the post’s sergeant at arms, attended the Dec. 13 council meeting to discuss the new, modern sign the post needs. It will replace the aging sign the Legion now has on the side of U.S. 27.
Like many rural Florida counties, Lake Placid doesn’t allow lighted signs with rolling advertisements that create ugly distractions.
The new sign the American Legion wants to install uses LED technology but its message does not change more than once every few days or so, the commander told the Highlands News-Sun at the time.
“It won’t be flashing or anything. We will only change the sign twice a week. It won’t be like Las Vegas,” Pierce said. “We use it to let people know about an upcoming event.”
Apparently someone may have set the sign to change too quickly, but the Legion has agreed to change it to only once a day.