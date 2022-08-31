LAKE PLACID — Officers with American Legion Post 25 in December went before the Town Council for permission to install a modern, LED-lighted sign to replace its aging, dilapidated static sign.

The officers worked with the town’s planning department to ensure it was installed and operating within the town’s ordinances. They then paid an estimated $17,000 for the sign, had it installed and it now proudly announces upcoming bands, bingo, and other events.

