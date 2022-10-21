SEBRING — A 12-year lease of the Weigle House to the Sebring Historical Society was tabled by the City Council, which had concerns over the length of the lease as the city’s waterfront area is set for redevelopment at some point.

The Historical Society needed a lease agreement of 10 years or more to apply for grants to improve and further restore the Weigle House (Yellow House) to its appearance in the 1920s/1930s.

