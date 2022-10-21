SEBRING — A 12-year lease of the Weigle House to the Sebring Historical Society was tabled by the City Council, which had concerns over the length of the lease as the city’s waterfront area is set for redevelopment at some point.
The Historical Society needed a lease agreement of 10 years or more to apply for grants to improve and further restore the Weigle House (Yellow House) to its appearance in the 1920s/1930s.
The proposed agreement called for the Historical Society to pay $1 annually in rent for the structure, which it has occupied for about two years.
Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle asked if the city could be held responsible for any of the funds the Historical Society receives if it doesn’t fulfill their obligation. Carlisle said he was asking this because most of the Historical Society members are elderly and in 12 years “who would be around” and be accountable for this lease.
Historical Society Member Jim Pollard said, “Unless you are expecting the Society to go out of business in the next 12 years, then the Society would stand good for that.”
They needed a 12-year lease because under the preservational rules the Society needs to be able to show it has the building for at least 10 years. The Society needed the extra time for the preservational architect to come in and do the design work and everything necessary to make the grant application, he said.
It would be the Society’s responsibility to go after the grant and incur the cost in applying for the grant, Pollard said. He explained that the grant award can be up to $500,000 per year to go toward maintenance and major projects, which will relieve the city of that responsibility.
If the Society decides to give it back at the end of 12 years, then the city would have a better building than what the Society had received, he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart asked if the city would have access to these grants without the Historical Society?
City Attorney Bob Swaine said he wasn’t sure.
Pollard replied, “Yes, because the qualification for the grant is to either own, or have a 10-year or longer lease, on the building.”
Stewart said he appreciates the work the Historical Society has done on the house, but he doesn’t believe it is the highest and best use of the building.
It is geared toward a small percentage of the local community, and the waterfront district at one point included that property. It hasn’t been finalized on what is going to happen at the waterfront, he pointed out. The city will be hindered if it puts the building on a lease for 12 years, where it can’t be used for a different use.
Carlisle said he agreed because the city has leases that were done years ago that were a dollar a year. That just seems like a long time and this would tie the hands of the council in the future.
Councilman Roland Bishop said he agreed and can’t support a 12-year lease. He said he would be more comfortable with a three to five-year lease.
Stewart said it would be some time before there are any changes at the waterfront so he would be more inclined to support a shorter lease. He acknowledged that would preclude the chance of getting grant funds.
Council decided to table the lease agreement while city staff checks if the city can apply for the grant funds to improve and maintain the Weigle House.