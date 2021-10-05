SEBRING — Since the Harder Hall Golf Course closed on May 30, with word of a land sale and proposed residential development, there has been an on and off, and on again effort to annex the southern portion of the course property.
At its Tuesday meeting at 5:30 p.m., the City Council will consider the second and final reading of an ordinance to annex the former golf course property.
The agenda shows that at its Aug. 17 meeting, the council, upon request, passed a motion to table annexation of about 49.369 acres of the former Harder Hall Golf Course on second reading.
The property owner, Jason Laman, has again requested that the property be annexed into the city.
A Harder Hall area property owner stated at the Sept. 21 council meeting that he was planning to purchase the property for $1.15 million and keep it undeveloped, but he withdrew his deposit and offer to purchase the land.
Laman said another entity, that he could not name at this time, has come forward with an offer to purchase the property.
The proposed annexation area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The northern part of the golf course, which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Laman to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.