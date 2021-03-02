SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider a $100,000 drainage project in the downtown at its 5:30 p.m. meeting today.
At the Aug. 4 council meeting, city staff presented the drainage issue at the old Bank of America parking lot at North Franklin Street and Lakeview Drive.
At the direction of council, Cool & Cobb Engineering designed a drainage system that utilizes the old bank property as storage for the stormwater through the use of a retention pond and sub-surface drain or French drain, the meeting agenda states.
City staff believes this design will greatly reduce the amount of water that flows to West Center Avenue and eventually overwhelms the retention pond behind the Civic Center.
City staff recommends that council approve the proposed drainage solution as designed by Cool & Cobb Engineering and the proposal from Excavation Point, Inc. for construction at a cost of $100,376, according to the agenda.
Also, the City Council will consider approval of a budget amendment to use $18,195 in contingency funds for emergency repairs for the elevated water tank near Veterans Beach. The safety/emergency situation (catwalk deterioration) was discovered during the planned maintenance of the water tank, which was budgeted to cost $43,783.
With the additional funds from the contingency, the water tank work cost a total of $61,958 and the city’s contingency fund was reduced from $194,000 to $175,805.
Pittsburg Tank and Tower recoated the interior of the tank and repaired the catwalk supports that were completely rusted through.