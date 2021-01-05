SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will vote today on accepting an evaluation committee's ranking of firms to serve as the construction manager at risk for the renovation of the former downtown Wachovia Bank into a new city hall.
The City of Sebring will interview four firms that have submitted their qualifications to oversee the renovation of a former bank building into a new city hall.
On Oct. 20, council appointed Councilman Lenard Carlisle, Mayor John Shoop and Councilman Mark Stewart to the Construction Manager at Risk Committee and directed staff to move forward with soliciting for a construction manager at risk. The Purchasing Department solicited for this service through a request for qualifications and on Nov. 30 opened the sealed proposals.
On Dec. 18, the short-listed firms were interviewed and ranked with Marmer Construction, Inc., Sebring, being the top ranked firm.
The committee moved to recommend that the City Council accept its ranking of the proposals and direct staff to negotiate a contract beginning with the top ranked firm.
The second-ranked firm was Semco Construction, Bartow, followed by Allstate Construction, Tampa, and Henkelman Construction, Lakeland.
The construction manger at risk would provide the following services: coordination and scheduling during the permitting and design phase, cost estimating, administering subcontracts and all related work required for a number of completed improvements.
In 1973, the First National Bank of Sebring constructed a newly designed building, three-story semi-circle shaped building, on what had been the Sebring Tourist Club at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
It was a Wachovia Bank branch when it closed more than 10 years ago. It has been vacant since.
In February of 2019, the building and the entire block was purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The City Council will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall,