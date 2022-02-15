SEBRING — According to the Sebring Historical Society, the proposed budget for the Waterfront Redevelopment project could range anywhere from $9.4 million to $17.8 million, and that’s not including the “soft” costs and a contingency fee.
With the “soft” costs and a contingency fee added in, the total cost of the project could be anywhere between $14 million and $26.7 million.
The Sebring City Council will review and vote today on approval of the final draft of the Waterfront Redevelopment project, which is a completely new design for the City of Sebring-owned Lake Jackson waterfront property.
The Sebring Redevelopment Agency previously approved the draft design it commissioned from the consulting firm Kimley-Horn. The design was developed with input from the public and city officials.
Kimley-Horn landscape architect and urban designer James Pankonin is scheduled to present the plan.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said recently, after the City Council approves it then the CRA will start to pinpoint what will be done and if it will be done in phases or lease part of the work out.
One of the things likely to be in the second phase is the City Pier, he said.
“For the cost that it would take to redo the pier, as it is depicted in the rendition, is a little expensive right now so we will be looking for ways to cut costs and sort of phase this together,” he said.
It will probably take 12 months to go through the design, budgeting, permitting and it would probably take a couple of years after that to complete the construction, Leidel said.
The Sebring City Council will meet today at 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave.