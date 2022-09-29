SEBRING — Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel and Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel continue to exchange words about the CRA and its activities and Mendel’s public comments about not getting information from the CRA.

Mendel stated recently, “If Mr. Leidel was truthfully and sincerely interested in meeting with me to answer all my questions and concerns, would he recently have purposely and rudely excluded me from the common courtesy of the expected and usual procedure of a one-on-one meeting concerning the CRA master plan when he extended that normal and routine opportunity for questions to all other City Council board members except for me?

