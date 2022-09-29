SEBRING — Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel and Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel continue to exchange words about the CRA and its activities and Mendel’s public comments about not getting information from the CRA.
Mendel stated recently, “If Mr. Leidel was truthfully and sincerely interested in meeting with me to answer all my questions and concerns, would he recently have purposely and rudely excluded me from the common courtesy of the expected and usual procedure of a one-on-one meeting concerning the CRA master plan when he extended that normal and routine opportunity for questions to all other City Council board members except for me?
“Asking for public accountability and public answers from the CRA is not hijacking, grandstanding or any other derogatory term. It is simply seeking truthful answers as to why the CRA is not being a good steward of taxpayer money.”
In his response to Mendel, Leidel stated, “The meeting you are referencing was April 5, 2022, where we presented the updated master plan to City Council.
“Prior to that meeting I asked CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez to contact the other four city council members to go over the plan and answer any questions they might have about our presentation,” he said. “I did not contact you for a meeting because you have been a staunch opponent of the Sebring CRA.”
He attached the campaign letter that Mendel mailed to him.
Mendel’s handwritten letter concluded with, “Vote for Terry Mendel and let’s ‘Put the Brakes on CRA’s Reckless Spending!’” with each word individually triple underlined.
Leidel stated to Mendel, “Since your position is so clear, I did not see the point in meeting with you.
“I am a volunteer and while I am more than willing to give my time to work on city and CRA issues, I am not willing to waste my time. I would point out that you did not take any initiative to contact the CRA office prior to the meeting or any other meeting.
“It is not my job to educate you on issues that you will vote on in council meetings. That is your job,” he said. “The invitation to meet at this point is to try and put an end to these uniformed comments about the Sebring CRA that you continue to make.
“I stand by my statement that your unwillingness to meet is a clear message that you do not want the truth or the correct information,” Leidel said. “You are not interested in representing the people of Sebring, but are more concerned with promoting the gossip and lies that you are spreading.”
He urged Mendel to not start suggesting that the CRA is not transparent “or that we do not have any accountability. That is not a true statement.
“If you are going to make comments about our fiscal policies or expenditures, please do so factually,” Leidel said. “Your closing comment that you are ‘seeking answers as to why the CRA is not being a good steward of taxpayer money’ is another misleading statement.
“You are not seeking answers because you have not called the CRA office since you took office,” he said. “You also do not have any factual evidence that the CRA is not acting in the best interest of taxpayers. Please stop making such ludicrous comments.”