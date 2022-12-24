SEBRING — Rev. George Miller called Councilwoman Terry Mendel a “threat to the welfare of Sebring with a goal of silencing the LGBT community.”
Mendel countered and said Miller is way offbase and disagreed with his statements.
Near the end of Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, during the Business from the Audience, Miller said the first time he attended one of these meetings he came in with the assumption that was completely wrong. He assumed it was going to be Democrat versus Republican, but over the months and watching the last City Council meeting, he realized it is not about that at all.
“It is actually Democrat and Republican coming together to deal with the fact that we actually have a very dangerous spirit that has come on to council that is becoming anti-American and very fascism,” he said.
Miller gave thanks to the mayor, city attorney the chief of police and to all those on the council who have stayed true to the Republican call to be fiscally responsible, to have small government and encouraging local businesses to thrive.
“I want to share a warning about Councilperson Terry Mendel, who is clearly a threat to the welfare of Sebring,” he said. “Her behavior at the last meeting was absolutely embarrassing to watch.”
She disrespected the police chief, our state attorney and the members of council, Miller said.
“Thank you council for being able to stand your ground and being able to say what needed to be said, that Councilperson Terry Mendel is absolutely obsessed with the Cadzow’s [owners of Faded Bistro],” he said. “I want to tell you the real reason she is obsessed and it has nothing to do with burlesque.
“Her real goal is to silence the LGBT and anyone and any business or any government board that welcomes the LGBT community and doesn’t treat them like trash. In other words, she is attempting to bring in an ultra far-right value that is more akin to fascism than it is democracy.
“At council meetings she pretends to be this inept grandmotherly figure who is one of us. But, the truth is she is really playing a game, and a game where she doesn’t follow the rules,” Miller said. “At a filmed Tea Party meeting, we heard her belittle council. We also heard her send people her home email address when she knew she was only supposed to give her government email address.”
Miller said most concerning is that she has contacted Liberty Council for legal advice. He called Liberty Council a religious organization that is a hate group. “They come into cities to silence any group or people that doesn’t meet their far-right views,” he said.
“They oppose LGBT protection. They have had libraries not do presentations,” Miller said. “They have sued schools because they changed lyrics to songs and they sued any organization that called itself a hate group.”
That was the conclusion of Miller’s comments because his three minutes to speak had expired.
Mendel said her reply back would be “yikes.
“I think that you are way off base. As a Bible-believing Christian, I definitely believe in other people’s rights. Our Jehovah God does not force his way onto anyone, however our country was clearly founded on Judea/Christian values and it has been a wonderful success for our country.
“It has been a exercise in trying to elevate the rights of people,” she said. “Eliminate slavery, eliminate prejudice, eliminate hate and I am just so grateful to be able to be on the City Council and to stand up for what is right in a Biblical way. Not to twist the Bible in any way, shape or form, but to stand firm on the basis of Biblical government, which is the best ever.”
Mendel said people from other countries are fighting to get into America.
“Poor people are crossing the river to get into America.
“America has had its faults, but it is a wonderful, wonderful country and it became a wonderful country because it was a righteous God-fearing country, not a perfect country and I am not a perfect person, but I certainly have nothing but love for each and every citizen in our city and our county. I may disagree with them, but I am not in any way, shape or form taking on hate or anything like that,” she said.
“I am here to serve our community, whether I disagree with you or not, and I am very grateful for this opportunity,” Mendel said.
“But, God will not be mocked. We need to be very, very careful. Peace, security all comes from following His word and we need to be careful when we twist that around. I appreciate you speaking your mind. You know, of course, I disagree with you, but thank you and Merry Christmas.”