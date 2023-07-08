Climate Action Shipping Lobby

A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. Maritime nations agreed Friday, July 7, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO, FILE

Maritime nations agreed Friday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that several experts and nations say falls short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits.

Countries at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, signed a deal for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050. The less firm deadline was agreed to take account of “different national circumstances.”

