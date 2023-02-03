Kathy Mattea

Kathy Mattea will be performing Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Grammy winning Country singer Kathy Mattea will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, South Florida State College.

Mattea has enjoyed much success and acclaim during her 35-year career in country, bluegrass and folk music, with two Grammy wins, four Country Music Association awards, four country singles, and five gold albums (plus a platinum Greatest Hits collection).

