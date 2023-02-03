AVON PARK — Grammy winning Country singer Kathy Mattea will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, South Florida State College.
Mattea has enjoyed much success and acclaim during her 35-year career in country, bluegrass and folk music, with two Grammy wins, four Country Music Association awards, four country singles, and five gold albums (plus a platinum Greatest Hits collection).
Her hits include “Love at the Five and Dime,” “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” and “Where’ve You Been.”
Highlands News-Sun spoke to Mattea recently by phone and asked her about getting started in the music business.
In the 1980s, “When we were all coming up, at that time people didn’t have recording studios in their phone,” she said. “It cost a lot of money to go into a studio and make a record.”
“Your first big hope is that someone will say they believe in you and give you some money to make a record and then if you get that shot, you get to find out if the timing is right and everything lines up and you get a chance to find out what would of happened.”
It happens for some people and it doesn’t for others, she said.
Mattea said she spoke to a songwriter friend recently saying, “We got to take the big ride.”
“It is the kind of stuff people dream of, to get to find out that people like what you want to put into the world,” she said. “It is a privilege and a lucky break.”
What is the trick to getting the right song for the right artist?
Mattea replied, “If I knew that I would be the richest person in showbusiness, but I was lucky when I was young, in my 20s, I started working with Allen Reynolds, who is now a legendary guy, who is now best known for producing Garth Brooks for all those years.”
When she met Reynolds, it was before he worked with Brooks, but he had produced Crystal Gayle, Don Williams and Emmy Lou Harris.
“I would spend hours talking to him about music. I wasn’t on the road yet. I lived a few blocks from the studio on Music Row so I would just go over and listen to music and hang out and talk about writers and artists and record making,” Mattea said.
It was like an extended master class in the business and he kept telling her it is the song.
Reynolds told her, “Don’t let them get you distracted, it is the song. If you find a great song and sing it honestly and you frame it well, it will be timeless. It will not exist in time and it will live with you for the rest of your life.
Mattea said, “I feel like I am getting to reap the benefits of those lessons because a lot my songs live really, really well.”
Tickets are available to see Mattea and her band. For information about the shows and to purchase tickets online go to www.sfscarts.org. The SFSC Box Office hours are Monday–Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to performances.