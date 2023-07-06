In a hearing Friday afternoon, Highlands County commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of another penny of tourist tax.
They had to do it by then, and get at least four in favor, or it would have gone to a voter referendum. Commissioner Chris Campbell, attending via phone, said the timing had less to do with the deadline or potential referendum, and more to do with being the manager he was elected to be.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented. The funds can be used to help build and/or maintain facilities that bring sports events to the county. She wanted to make sure that it would.
Other commissioners pointed out that the Board of County Commissioners approves the annual budget for the Tourist Development Council (TDC)/Visit Sebring, and can make whatever changes they feel are needed.
The so-called “sixth cent” will bring the total tourist development tax to 5 cents on each dollar spent on short-term accommodations — less than six months. Last year, each penny of tourist development tax brought in $394,000 to help promote the county and shore up facilities for visitors.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, said the county will continue to collect 4% until the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. After that, the 5% fee will go into effect.
Currently, the TDC has at least $1.4 million in reserve, in part because some funding requests did not go through when the events in question did not produce the required room-nights. However, TDC board member Christine Hatfield said the extra funds also provide a reserve, “in case of another 9/11,” given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on tourism.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner said the reserve also includes rollovers from several years. Hartt said the county has also been saving money to build or improve venues to better attract sports events.
Commissioner Don Elwell, whose job is marketing for Alan Jay Automotive Network, voted in favor of the increase, but raised issues with not having specific data on how well marketing increased revenue.
“(We) don’t know if it’s up because of higher occupancy or higher (room) rates,” Elwell said.
Hartt and Development Services Director Leah Sauls said they have signed up to receive the STR (Smith Travel Research) Report from VISITFLORIDA with data on hotel occupancy, average daily rate, revenue per available room and other hotel-related metrics.
Any other data is outside the TDC budget, until more revenue comes in, Hartt said. Some events use geofencing on visitors — tracking from where they travel to reach the event. Doing that, or tracking people’s buying habits by tracking their phones, is available for destinations with the budgets to pay for that service.
The most recent cost estimate Hartt has for such tracking, she said, is “pre-COVID.” The rates have increased since then.
As for maintaining facilities, like the Multi-Sports Complex on Sheriff’s Tower Road, permanent residents currently pay maintenance through property taxes and the General Fund, Elwell said. He wanted to make sure TDC funds would cover that, especially if it’s expanded.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said that’s what he wants. It would free up General Fund dollars to pay for other government services.