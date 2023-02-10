IMG_0589.jpeg

Red Cane Low Vision Support Group members, from left, James Umbel with his guide dog Obi, Barbara Blechinger, and Michael Grady, wait for the start of the Highlands County Legislative Delegation meeting.

 INGRID UTECH/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING — The Highlands County Legislative Delegation, consisting of State Representative Kaylee Tuck and State Senator Erin Grall, met Feb. 1 in Sebring to hear presentations from county government agencies and nonprofit organizations about their 2023 legislative priorities. One of the priorities the county would like to see is an increase in state funding for the Transportation for the Disadvantaged (TD) program.

The TD program serves seniors, individuals with disabilities, low income people, children at risk and others who need transportation assistance and cannot obtain it on their own. In Highlands County, it is especially difficult to access transportation because there is no public transit here.

