SEBRING — The Highlands County Legislative Delegation, consisting of State Representative Kaylee Tuck and State Senator Erin Grall, met Feb. 1 in Sebring to hear presentations from county government agencies and nonprofit organizations about their 2023 legislative priorities. One of the priorities the county would like to see is an increase in state funding for the Transportation for the Disadvantaged (TD) program.
The TD program serves seniors, individuals with disabilities, low income people, children at risk and others who need transportation assistance and cannot obtain it on their own. In Highlands County, it is especially difficult to access transportation because there is no public transit here.
In order of priority and based on available space, individuals can schedule door-to-door trips to medical appointments, grocery stores and meal sites, jobs and job training programs, educational institutions and day care sites, and for other life-sustaining activities.
In a written statement to the Highlands County Legislative Delegation, County Commissioner Don Elwell said that “over the past three years, the Transportation Disadvantaged Program has seen a decrease in State funding of about $15,000,000 or a 14% overall decrease.” He called for “dramatically increased State funding to meet the demand for services for an aging population and for many other citizens needing transportation alternatives.”
Elwell was the Highlands County representative on the Local Coordinating Board, which oversees the TD program locally, from 2013 to 2020, and he served as a commissioner on the State Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged during 2022.
At the meeting, members of the non-profit organization Red Cane Low Vision Support Group also expressed their support for increased funding for the TD program. Michael Brady, Barbara Blechinger, and James Umbel are Sebring seniors who utilize the program for trips to medical appointments and to monthly support group meetings.
They have been using the service for many years. They reported experiencing some difficulty recently with scheduling trips on the dates and at the times they needed to travel. Sometimes, only trips to medical appointments can be scheduled due to lack of sufficient funds to pay for other trips.
The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged, which is housed within the Florida Department of Transportation, funds the program in all 67 counties out of Transportation Disadvantaged Trust Fund dollars. Counties provide a 10% match.
The amount of funding is based on population, miles of roadway, performance, and historic funding levels.
The Commission awards the funds for this service area, which includes Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties and the urbanized areas of Avon Park and Sebring, to a designated Community Transportation Coordinator which is MTM Transit. MTM Transit contracts with local carriers who provide door-to-door paratransit services.
Cutbacks in Transportation Disadvantaged Trust Fund dollars have had a devastating impact on the TD program in this service area. Funding for all four counties has decreased 31% over the past five years, from a high of $1,582,000 in Fiscal Year 2018/1919 to a low of $1,096,000 in FY 2022/23. Funding for Highlands County has decreased 24% from a high of $652,600 in FY 2018/19 to a low of $494,800 in FY 2022/23.
While the Commission on the Transportation Disadvantaged is the primary state agency funding the TD program, there are other state agencies that provide social services that have sponsored TD trips in the past. But they too have cut back on funding these trips. According to a statement in the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s Transportation Disadvantaged Service Plan, TD dollars are increasingly viewed by social service agencies as “dollars to supplant TD services rather than to expand them.”
“Fortunately, each year we are able to apply for and receive several grants from the Federal Transit Administration,” HRTPO staff director Marybeth Soderstrom said.
Federal grants have given MTM Transit more resources with which to serve those living in rural parts of this service area. However, only one Federal grant serves those living in the urbanized area of Sebring and Avon Park, and the amount of that grant is substantially smaller than the rural grants. That concerns both Soderstrom and MTM Transit General Manager Kelly Brooks, because the demand for trips in the urbanized area of Highlands County is growing.
Even with Federal funding, the number of passenger trips in this service area has declined. From a high of 72,200 and 74,500 passenger trips in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the number plummeted to 62,400 in 2022.
Not everyone attributes the decline in passenger trips entirely to a lack of funding.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who is Representative Tuck’s grandmother, has represented Highlands County on the Local Coordinating Board since 2020, when she took Commissioner Elwell’s place, and she is chair of the Board this year. She said the program needs to be publicized more.
“We do the best we can with limited resources,” Soderstrom said. “Both HRTPO and MTM Transit have websites. Social service agencies distribute our brochures. We publicize our meetings in local media outlets.
“Increased publicity without increased resources could lead to a substantial increase in the number of unmet trip requests,” she added.
For more information, contact MTM Transit at 800-260-0139.