SEBRING — Highlands County Government has a lot of positions open.
According to department heads, they wouldn’t have so many if they could get a better handle on how to hold on to the employees they have.
This issue came up during a question and answer session Tuesday at a retreat for the Board of County Commissioners in the Champion for Children Circle Theatre in Sebring. It’s why the county has put together a committee, chaired by Community Programs Director Ingra Gardner, to look at ways to retain employees, whether through money, benefits, flexibility or a combination of changes.
“Retention starts when they start on the dotted line,” Gardner told commissioners.
Before commissioners got into that question, however, they asked about a common citizen complaint: level of traffic and road capacity and operations, particularly U.S. 27.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told commissioners that requests for more traffic lights will likely get denied by the Florida Department of Transportation in favor of closing off crossovers and turning them into left turn/U-turn lanes.
Howerton said FDOT leans toward keeping traffic moving forward, not slowing it down. Most drivers, he said, hate having to stop for any lights.
He also cited a prediction that almost 180,000 people will live in the county in 10-20 years, up from approximately 109,000 now. It will push changes, but U.S. 27 can’t expand easily, especially, he said, since there is no room along the highway to place frontage roads that ought to have been added decades ago.
Commissioners then asked if the county has lost staff to municipalities and the private sector, and County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county often loses people before they get hired just based on salary levels.
The county has good benefits, Vosburg said, but county salaries struggle to compete.
Jonathan Harrison, Road and Bridge director, said municipalities have done a better job with benefits, too.
Right now, Harrison said, he has 96 employees to maintain, repair and build the roads residents want. Years ago, the department had 96 employees. Many of them over the years have had to take on additional roles and responsibilities, what he called “repurposed positions.”
“A 5% raise isn’t much for 40% more work,” Harrison said.
Ric Fleeger, who attended as the outgoing head of the Parks and Facilities Department, said one thing that was done in the past, and since discontinued, were bonuses for years of service. Experienced and talented people are hard to keep, he said.
“The private sector sees the talent and hires them out,” Fleeger said.
Vosburg noted that the county has lost people from the landfill, where they must bring their lunch because its rural location is too far from restaurants.
Another suggestion that came out of the discussion was that having a good break room, a good place to shut down and disconnect from the job during lunch, or just adequate break times can make a big difference.
Commissioners and staff also floated the idea of a four-day work week, with employees taking off either Monday or Friday to leave enough people on to keep the offices open five days per week. It was done in the past, giving employees a day to handle personal appointments.
“Many people work 10 hours a day,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said. “They would do what they do already. They’d just get a day off.”