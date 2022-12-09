SEBRING — Tuesday marked the culmination of a process Ray Royce has tried for months, perhaps years, to resolve.
The Board of County Commissioners approved changes to land development regulations to better allow and regulate agricultural worker housing in Highlands County.
Royce said this will help clean up the blight of letting people build improper worker housing, which in some cases included just putting old trailer homes alongside working sites.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Royce said.
Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Manager Melony Culpepper, who presented the amendments in the published agenda, said that such housing would be allowed outright in any agricultural zoning, but putting agricultural worker housing in residential districts would require a special exception.
Housing can be single-family homes/apartments, mobile homes, duplexes, multifamily dwellings and/or hotels/motels, Culpepper said. Minimum lot size must meet the requirements of that zoning district, and maximum density should meet the future land use designation.
The maximum number of people allowed in each unit would be 10, with units occupied only by agricultural workers and their families. Site plans for dwellings will need to show floor plans and the maximum number each unit can accommodate.
Culpepper said this would include the minimum floor space and the minimum sleeping floor area. Regulations would also require a kitchen and outdoor space, as well as skirting for mobile homes.
Such housing would need to be within two miles of a grocery store, or housing management would need to provide scheduled trips. Management should also have on-site laundry machines or provide trips to a laundromat.
Regulations would also specify and comply with rules on setbacks, internal roads, access requirements, parking, clustering, buffering and property maintenance. Water and sewer would also be provided, as required by law.
If anyone buys the property, they would need to be told that it’s for agricultural workers only. Documentation would be required, too, to show that each person there works for an active agricultural operation, Culpepper said, or is family of someone there who is.
Other regulations specify quiet time from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, compliance with the county’s noise ordinance and proper supply and use of garbage cans and fire extinguishers.
The amendments also require on-site management at all times for sites that house 50 workers or more. Royce asked if that could be adjusted.
“I do not want ‘perfect’ to become the enemy of ‘good,’” Royce said, before asking that the requirement that management “shall” be on-site at all time be adjusted to “should.”
He said workers will be there at any and all hours for eight months. He would hate for a property manager to get in trouble for taking a day off or running an errand.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the intent was to have management available while people are living there. She wanted to keep “shall” in the regulations, since it denotes a requirement. She suggested removing the requirement to be at the site at all times and allow management to go on-call.
That worked for Royce.
“Even when we had some negative P&Z moments a year ago, Melony [Culpepper] and her staff kept saying, ‘How do we make it work? How do we do this?’” Royce said.
He credited her and her staff for helping adjust things to make it possible to get the needed housing in a way the Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment would accept.
Royce said, when the concept of putting a concentration of workers at a housing development two miles out of town first hit the advisory board meetings a couple of years ago, it brought out fears people have about a sudden increase of population in one area.
Commissioner Kevin Robert called this an example of government working at its best.
“It’s heartwarming to me to see what the Planning Department has done, working closely with the ag community and P&Z,” Roberts said, adding it’s an example, as he sees it, of how local government in Highlands County can be responsive to community needs.