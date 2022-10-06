SEBRING — Highlands County has closed its three points of distribution (PODs), and the Florida Department of Health in Sebring, one of the sites, has reopened.
Venus Vounteer Fire Chief Steve Irving announced early Wednesday morning that power had returned to that part of the county. Up until then, he had opened Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 45 to offer Venus residents some food and water in the shade while they recharged their phones.
Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service resumed service in Venus, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at 820 U.S. 27 North.
The Ona Post Office has also reopened at 5155 State Road 64 West, approximately 12 miles west of U.S. 17 in Hardee County. Parts of SR 64 are still closed due to flooding and a washed-out bridge.
Approximately a dozen other post offices in Southwest Florida remain closed, thanks to building and road damage from Hurricane Ian.
DebrisIn Highlands County, the bulk of local activity Wednesday consisted of people gathering and piling up storm debris along their roads and streets, waiting for county-contracted debris collectors to come get it.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has now opened up Highlands County to receive aid, offered tips on handling storm debris to go along with Highlands County’s set of instructions.
FEMA recommends people keep storm debris separate from electronics (televisions, computers, audio equipment), hazardous waste (oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, paints), and household garbage.
SeparateStorm debris, as defined by Highlands County officials, is vegetative, inert building materials or furniture/other building materials.
Vegetation includes trees, tree branches, logs, plants and leaves. Inert building materials are metal, wood, bricks, asphalt, cement, concrete, plaster, siding, shingles, insulation and glass. No hazardous materials or household garbage is allowed.
The other category of debris is furniture, mattresses, clothing, drywall and pressure-treated wood. None of these three categories should be mixed, county officials said.
Bulk itemsThe county does collect bulk items, such as large appliances like refrigerators, a washer/dryer, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters or dishwashers. However, these are collected separately from all other items by calling Waste Connections at 863-655-0005. Details are available at HighlandsFL.gov under “Solid Waste Department” and “Curbside Garbage Collection.”
Both the county and FEMA warn people not to place debris on, under or near downed power lines, utility boxes, low-hanging trees, drainage culverts or mailboxes. Debris should be beside the road, but should not stick out into the road or block the roadway.
Sun ‘N LakeSun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District rescinded its boil water notice on Tuesday night, ending a week of concern for residents there.
However, to prevent more damage to the golf course and cart paths at the district’s two golf courses, Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club had the course closed on Wednesday.