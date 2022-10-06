SEBRING — Highlands County has closed its three points of distribution (PODs), and the Florida Department of Health in Sebring, one of the sites, has reopened.

Venus Vounteer Fire Chief Steve Irving announced early Wednesday morning that power had returned to that part of the county. Up until then, he had opened Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 45 to offer Venus residents some food and water in the shade while they recharged their phones.

Recommended for you