SEBRING — The 2020 Highlands County Fair is fast approaching and the volunteers who help run the fair are busier than ever. Your neighbors, coworkers, friends or family may be some of those who work year round to ensure that the fair opens every year, often working full-time jobs and then coming directly to the fairgrounds to devote their free time to have the gates open.
One of those volunteers is Patty Lloyd, chairman of Community Arts & Crafts competition. She has been volunteering for six years with the Arts program. The Arts & Crafts booth has been a staple for many years but has been revamped with new categories that include all of the most up-to-date art mediums. Competitions are open to all amateur artists in Highlands County with no entry fees. All ages are encouraged to enter a wide variety of categories including food preservation, general crafts, needlework, fine arts, horticulture, photography, woodwork and so many more. For a complete list of categories or for entry forms, visit hcfair.net on the internet.
New this year are two “Wild Card” categories — the “Junk Bucket Challenge” sponsored by Home Depot and a “Cookie Challenge” sponsored by Seven Raceway Hotel & Restaurant.
The “Junk Bucket Challenge” will feature five-gallon Home Depot buckets filled with 20 identical items. Participants must utilize all 20 items to construct a piece of art or other usable or workable creation. The only items that may be added are glue, tape, soldering, staples or other form of adhesive to hold the items together.
If this challenge sounds fun contact the Fair Office at 863-382-2255 for details on entering. Register quickly as there are only 20 buckets available. The “Junk Bucket Challenge” is open to both children and adults.
The “Cookie Challenge” is also open to both children and adults and invites participants to bake their best “from-scratch” cookies to submit to a panel of judges. Points will be awarded for texture, flavor, appeal and number of ingredients. Prizes will be awarded from Seven and the Highlands County Fair. Please see hcfair.net for rules and entry forms.
If you are interested in helping to judge any of the Community Arts & Crafts entries or to volunteer with the Community Arts & Crafts, call Lloyd at 863-386-4128.
The Highlands County Fair will open on Friday, Feb. 7 and run through Saturday, Feb. 15. Gate admission is $8 for adults (kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult) and ride armbands (for unlimited riding) are $22. There are three Half Price Days from Feb. 10-12; gate admission drops to $4 and ride armbands are $11.
Visit hcfair.net for a full schedule of events or contact the Fair Office at 863-382-2255 with any questions.