SEBRING — Storm debris pickup from Hurricane Ian is finally complete.
The Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the county’s contracted storm debris collection hauler had finished getting storm debris from county roads.
Crews have also almost finished picking up debris from state roads, those approved by the county’s monitoring contractor. That should be done by the end of the week, county officials said.
Commissioners asked about this on Jan. 5, the first meeting of the new year, and County Administrator Laurie Hurner said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had extended the 100% reimbursement period from 60 to 75 days.
Why did it take so long? She told them that most of the debris collection companies and the bulk of their labor force were tied up in other parts of Florida that got hit worse by the storm, particularly Southwest Florida in and around Fort Myers, Cape Coral and the barrier islands of Captiva, Sanibel and Pine Island.
“We have to be reminded that the storm didn’t affect us as much as other places,” Hurner said.
Even so, the county collected almost a half million cubic yards of debris from the storm and related damage: 449,407 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 9,885 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.
With another 451 cubic yards of Class 1 waste, or garbage, the county had 459,743 cumulative cubic yards of debris picked up from the road right of way.
Other totals are as follows:
- Haul out — 62,709 cubic yards.
- LHS Removal (for leaning or hanging limbs) — 39 leaning trees removed and 7,381 hanging limbs removed.
The following is a list of the cubic yards of debris hauled out based on city zones.
- Avon Park, city — 31,295.
- Lake Placid, town — 16,867.
- Unincorporated county — 369,579.
- Sebring, city — 42,003.
All of the ground-up material from the Avon Park Disaster Debris Management Site (DDMS) were hauled to an approved Florida Department of Environmental Protection disposal site. After that, county staff did final grading and reseeding of the Avon Park site and closed it out.
The state road debris still beng collected will go directly to the Highlands County Landfill DDMS rather than the Skipper Road site. It’s the same spot where the Florida Department of Transportation took all the previous debris cleared from state primary roads.
To remind residents, if debris still needs to be disposed of, the landfill will still accept debris, but tipping fees will apply.
Vegetative debris can go out to the curb with yard waste on scheduled collection days. Yard waste must be placed in a separate container, bagged or tied in bundles, for a maximum of 50 pounds per bundle, bag or container. Residents can only put out two cubic yards at a time, maximum.
