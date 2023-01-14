Debris on Lakeview Drive 01

Storm debris piled up in front of a house on Lakeview Drive in Sebring waits in November 2022 for collection. At that point, county officials said the collection crews had hit their halfway point of their first pass now a month after Hurricane Ian. They wrapped up debris collection this week.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF, FILE

SEBRING — Storm debris pickup from Hurricane Ian is finally complete.

The Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the county’s contracted storm debris collection hauler had finished getting storm debris from county roads.

