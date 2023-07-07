Highlands County could start the fiscal year this fall with almost four months of reserves.
Preliminary budget numbers from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have a recommended budget of $185.3 million, up $17 million from last year’s adopted budget of $168.4 million.
That’s a 10.1% increase in the General Fund, said OMB Manager David Nitz when he presented the numbers to the Board of County Commissioners. His presentation included a Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office assessment that taxable values went up 11% for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
To provide reserves and room for another property tax rate cut, Nitz is recommending the 5% cap.
“We haven’t made goal yet,” Nitz said of county departments and the overall Capital Financial Strategy. “We’ll discuss that next Tuesday in the budget workshop.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she wanted to see a fund created for road repair, something likely to come up Tuesday at the Capital Financial Strategy workshop. She also wants to see if the county can get the millage rate down to 8.0. Nitz said that would take some work.
Tuck also suggested dropping the fund reserve below 3.5 months to cover a tax cut, but Commissioner Don Elwell said the county has “barely begun sharpening the pencil” on the budget that’s $10 million over last year and $6 million over the 5% cap.
He said the reserve would be OK as long as the county can maintain 3.5 months, but he warned that this year’s 11% property value hike won’t likely repeat. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked Elwell’s “crystal ball” prediction for next year. Elwell said 5%.
“If you want the six numbers from PowerBall, I can’t help you there,” Elwell said.
Elwell wants to keep reserves above $20 million or more, just in case the county has another Hurricane Irma, which left the county facing an $18 million clean up and repair cost.
Nitz said the county took out an $8 million line of credit then, just in case, to protect against further issues until the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed them.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he’d like to see the county shore up salaries. He said some “single-source income providers” for their families, working full time for the county, could not make ends meet without secondary income.
Right now, board-funded departments have a recommended budget of $26,9 million, up $3.66 million from last year or 15.75%.
Mandates that the board has to cover are recommended at $9.74 million, up $1.28 million, or 15.11%.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office proposed budget is $37.8 million, up $3.76 million or 11.03%. Law enforcement support funded by the County Commission is proposed at $5.39 million, up just $26,953, or 0.5%, while the E911 Program/Dispatch is proposed at $943,499, up $49,135 or 5.49%.
Constitutional officers’ proposed budgets are:
- Clerk of Courts — $5.32 million, up $724,516 or 15.77%
- Property Appraiser — $3.58 million, up $18,923 or 0.53%
- Tax Collector’s — estimated at a 5% — is $23.2 million, up $110,613
- Supervisor of Elections — $1.86 million, up $464,306 or 33.25%, heading into an election year.
It would take $3.92 million of fund balance to cover all increases, Nitz said, or 0.862 mils, with each 0.1 mils raising $684,157.
Last summer, increased property values made it possible for commissioners to lower the tax rate from 8.55 to 8.10 mils.
Nitz has community budget presentations set for 6 p.m. July 11 (Tuesday) at The University Center of South Florida State College, 6 p.m. July 13 in the Lake Placid Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 and at 9 a.m. July 18 during the regular county commission meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
On July 18, commissioners will set the top millage rate for the 2023-24 budget and have a budget workshop with constitutional officers and outside agencies that receive county funds.