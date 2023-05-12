Highlands County recently took steps to help visually impaired individuals safely cross the busy intersection at Main Street (State Road 64) and Lake Avenue in Avon Park. It installed Audible Pedestrian Signals on the north, south, east, and west sides of the intersection.

The Intellicross APS, manufactured by Pelco, uses audible sounds, vibrations, and spoken messages to inform visually impaired individuals when it is safe to cross.

