Highlands County recently took steps to help visually impaired individuals safely cross the busy intersection at Main Street (State Road 64) and Lake Avenue in Avon Park. It installed Audible Pedestrian Signals on the north, south, east, and west sides of the intersection.
The Intellicross APS, manufactured by Pelco, uses audible sounds, vibrations, and spoken messages to inform visually impaired individuals when it is safe to cross.
Avon Park residents Bobby Talley, who is visually and hearing impaired, and Michael Walker came up with the idea for the APS one Sunday as they walked across Main Street on their way to church.
They asked Sebring resident Sherry Wynn to submit their request for an APS to the Florida Department of Transportation. Wynn is vice president of the Red Cane Low Vision Support Group, a nonprofit Highlands County organization, and Talley is a member.
Not only did FDOT purchase the Pelco APS for Avon Park, it also approved the purchase of a Pelco APS at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) in Sebring. “We’ve ordered the APS, but we don’t yet know the delivery date,” FDOT District 1 Highway Safety Specialist Tammy Sutton said.
Highlands County has a partnership with FDOT for installation and maintenance of signals. “We’re ready to install the equipment as soon as it gets here,” Highlands County Traffic Operations Manager Eddie Cardona said.
On a recent visit to Highlands County, Pelco Regional Sales Manager Bob Magness described key features of the Intellicross APS.
Locator sounds. Locator sounds signal once per second to help the visually impaired person find the pedestrian pushbuttons. The sounds are emitted through speakers located at the pushbuttons and can be heard 6 to 12 feet away. Locator sounds are constant except when the pedestrian pushbutton sound temporarily replaces it.
Pedestrian pushbutton. When an individual wishing to cross the street pushes the pedestrian pushbutton, the individual hears either the message Wait, if the walk light is off, or a message to cross, if the walk light is on.
Directional Information. To make sure the person crossing is at the correct intersection, the message gives the name of the street and the direction; i.e., north, south, east, or west. Also, a tactile arrow on the pushbutton points in the direction of the street that one is crossing.
Time Allotted to Cross. The amount of time allotted to cross is based on both the distance from one side of the street to the other and the posted speed limit and is programmed at the traffic controller.
Directional Guidance. When the person is in the crosswalk, the sound coming from the other side of the street helps keep the individual on a straight trajectory; i.e., within the crosswalk lines.
Other Features. By pressing and holding the pushbutton housing for 3-5 seconds, one can increase the volume. Also, the pushbutton housing vibrates when the pedestrian walk light is active.
The APS is a tremendous aid for visually impaired people. But they also have the challenge of finding the edge of the street and the start of the crosswalk and being ready to cross as soon as the message tells them they can do so.
Fortunately, each of the crossing points at Main Street and Lake Avenue has a dip in the sidewalk and tactile strips that line up with the crosswalk. The crosswalk lines provide a visual contrast with the pavement, while the tactile strips provide a contrast in touch.
A person with low vision also needs to listen carefully for traffic. The number of vehicles, plus the silent nature of some vehicles, like electric cars and bikes, and the fact that these vehicles share the road with noisy vehicles like trucks, can make analyzing traffic difficult at certain times of the day.
“That’s why a low vision person who has not had orientation and mobility training and is not using a white cane for guidance should not try to cross the intersection alone,” Orientation and Mobility Trainer Esmeralda Ortiz said. Ortiz, who works for the Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center, recently trained two clients on how to use the new APS safely.
“The onus is on drivers to exercise caution and give pedestrians the right of way,” Cardona said. “When approaching a red light, drivers should stop at the stop bar which has been placed a few feet before the crosswalk on each side of the intersection.”
For further information about the Audible Pedestrian Signals, contact Eddie Cardona, Highlands County Traffic Operations manager, at 863-402-6536. To find out more about Orientation and Mobility Training, contact the Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center at 941-359-1404. For questions about the Red Cane Low Vision Support Group, call President Michael Grady at 863-214-8459.