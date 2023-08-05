After much discussion on Tuesday, county commissioners agreed by consensus to keep pay increases for the cost of living at 1%, and merit pay increases up to 4%.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck thought that employees needed to have a better guarantee of making the full 4% merit pay increase, given the state of the consumer economy.
“I really think they should all get 4% at this time of year, if we can afford it,” Tuck said, “because things are doing bad right now. I went to the grocery store for this week and half the shelves were empty.”
Citing current gasoline prices of $3.899 per gallon, she said she was certain that gasoline would cost at least $4 per gallon by the end of the month.
“We need to get some of these lower (paid) people up a little,” Tuck said. “Maybe that’ll help them, but things are just too expensive right now.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts agreed with Tuck’s sentiments, but didn’t like a blanket 4%. That rate, he said, is for people who exceed expectations. He said he wouldn’t want to reward bad behavior.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner said the process includes her review. Tuck then suggested a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and 2% merit increase in April, regardless.
“Some of our employees are having to work two or three jobs,” Tuck said.
Hurner noted, for the record, that COLA and merit pay have sometimes been left out of the budget entirely. She wanted to be sure whether or not commissioners wanted to include them this coming year.
She said she can bring percentages and when they will be paid to the board later.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said the funds are in the budget, but they just haven’t been pushed out to the employees through payroll.
He said the county budgets hundreds of thousands of dollars to enact these pay raises, but doesn’t spend full amounts on every employee, naturally.
Tuck said, when she was a town council member for Lake Placid, they had one year of pay raises for town employees, but not directors, in order to balance the budget.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he supports the idea of a 1% COLA and up to 4% merit pay.
“I would not vote for a blanket 2% or 4%, because if you’re going to do that, just do away with the quarterly reviews that they have,” Kirouac said.
A blanket raise takes incentive away from employees who do meet and exceed expectations.
“I think our department heads and administrators do a good job of reviewing those employees and their eligibility, and it gives them something to shoot for,” Kirouac said.
Hurner assured commissioners that not only does she read all of the employee reviews, she also looks at the managers and directors and how they are working through the process.
Roberts said he would be curious as to how many employees earn merit pay and how many get the higher levels of merit pay.
“We have very few who are on the lower end of (those) percentages, Commissioner,” Hurner said. “We have excellent employees, for the most part. Everyone shows up and comes to work, and I appreciate it.”