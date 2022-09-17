SEBRING — Highlands County’s landfill had a practically brand-new bulldozer on site, but couldn’t use it.
Officials said it was too heavy and had too narrow of a track to use on the steep, relatively soft landfill mound.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 3:50 am
When they traded it in on a different model, they got a more suitable bulldozer, and they got money back. That’s one of the reasons the Board of County Commissioners approved the trade.
As explained by Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Projects Manager Bob Diefendorf, the new John Deere 850 bulldozer will work better on the slopes of the landfill than a John Deere 1050 dozer they’ve had for more than a year.
It’s nearly identical to another bulldozer currently in use, they told county commissioners.
The quote provided by Dobbs Equipment for a new John Deere 850L XLT Crawler Dozer, upgraded to an 850L LGP Dozer to meet contract specifications, was $457,614 with a $27,377 five-year/7,500-hour full machine extended warranty.
The trade-in value of the 1050 Dozer was $500,000, Howerton and Diefendorf said.
It was originally purchased for $605,683 and utilized for 13 months, which works out to $8,129 per month on the current trade in value.
