SEBRING — The Highlands County Engineering department and its GIS (geographic information system) team are excited to announce that Highlands County Board of County Commissioners was approved by the Board of Directors of the GIS Certification Institute, GISCI, to be a GISCI endorsing employer.
To recommend Highlands County as an endorsing employer, staff needed to demonstrate a commitment to encouraging GIS employees to seek a GISP certification, paying for training, and certification, as well as dedication to upholding a stringent code of ethics.
The GISCI Endorsing Employer Program is a new initiative that began this year and Highlands County is the first government organization to receive the designation. GISCI is a non-profit organization that focuses on ethics, education, experience, and contributions to the field of GIS when considering applicants for a GISP certification.
The board has a small but fast-growing GIS service run by a two-person team: GIS Manager Carley Fitzgerald, GISP, and GIS Tech 2 John Miley.
Having GIS staff that is well versed in their field and aware of best practices has been beneficial numerous times. This was most notable during the COVID-19 pandemic and during Hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Ian this year. GIS staff was integral to response and recovery efforts by providing information to emergency managers and administration for vulnerable populations in the community.
“As an employer we are excited to welcome new opportunities in the GIS space,” Fitzgerald said. “And as a member of the community we serve, we are reassured that the County is dedicated to upholding best practices and continual professional development.”
The county has implemented GIS across nearly all departments and staff continue to provide geographic data and information to residents in interactive ways.
The Sheriff’s Office uses GIS to ensure the fastest response time to an emergency through quality road data, address data, and other layers; and the Economic Development division uses GIS to help bring new businesses and services to the county through enhanced site selection and community demographics.
The County also has an application in the form of an interactive map on the county website – highlandsfl.gov – that residents may use. On the main page, locate the blue scroll bar above the calendar to find and click on Interactive Map.
Users can search through multiple layers of information as they pan across the Highlands County map. Some of the information found via the map include commissioner districts, EMS and fire station locations, water management districts, code enforcement zones, special taxing districts, voter precincts, polling locations, and more.
“I am extremely proud of the great work Carley and John have done in our GIS division to make this program a useful tool for our residents and our organization,” County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said.
“They have worked hard to improve access to data for decision makers and the public,” he said. “I am excited to see how this team will continue to make information more useful to all and the amazing benefits our community will gain from this.”