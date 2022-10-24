SEBRING — The Highlands County Engineering department and its GIS (geographic information system) team are excited to announce that Highlands County Board of County Commissioners was approved by the Board of Directors of the GIS Certification Institute, GISCI, to be a GISCI endorsing employer.

To recommend Highlands County as an endorsing employer, staff needed to demonstrate a commitment to encouraging GIS employees to seek a GISP certification, paying for training, and certification, as well as dedication to upholding a stringent code of ethics.

