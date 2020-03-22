U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal: Construction project: Crews will be making structural repairs to the bridges on U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal. During construction single daytime lane closures will occur. Please use caution in these areas and watch for workers in the construction zones. The contractor is Southern Road & Bridge, LLC. Estimated project completion is spring 2020.
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are installing poles and cables along U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road. Motorists should expect daytime shoulder closures and intermittent multi-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on southbound U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 from the Sun Pure Road to Stratford Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing sewer and water mains. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway both northbound and southbound.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Utility permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 northbound from SR 70 to U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on northbound U.S. 27 from SR 70 to the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 southbound from Cloverleaf Road to Lake June Road and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on southbound U.S. 27 from U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to SR 70 and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades county line to Polk county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades county line to the Polk county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee county line to Desoto county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 at Payne Road: Construction project: Crews will be making drainage improvements along SR 66 at Payne Road. No lane closures are anticipated. Please watch for workers and equipment close to the roadway.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.