Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of US 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway (North Highlands Avenue): Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of US 27 and Sebring Parkway. Watch for intermittent lane closures near the intersection. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66: Construction project: Crews will be making improvements to US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66. Improvements include resurfacing US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66, modifying the medians, adding left turn lanes, installing curb and gutter, signage, and pavement markers, replacing guardrail, improving drainage, and installing new traffic signals at Twitty Road and Lake Josephine Drive. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on US 27 during construction.
Motorists should expect lane closures on southbound and northbound US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Estimated completion is fall 2022.
US 27 at the intersection of Sun Pure Road: Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of US 27 and Sun Pure Road. Watch for northbound, shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
US 27 from Highlands Avenue (Sebring) to West Cornell Street (Avon Park): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be re-striping the pavement markings. There will be slow moving equipment along this corridor. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 at Lake Mirror Drive: Construction project: Crews will construct of a bi-directional median at the intersection of US 27 and Lake Mirror Drive. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures during construction. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lake Mirror Drive Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Motorists should expect the crossover to Lake Mirror Drive from southbound and northbound US 27 to be closed. Please follow signage to the next crossover or turn lane. Estimated completion is late 2022.
US 27 at S. Lakeview Road: Construction project: Crews will be widening US 27 at S. Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lakeview Road Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Motorists should expect a left turn lane closure on US 27 at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. This closure will enable crews to remove the existing asphalt and widen the turn lane and should continue for approximately two months, beginning Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Estimated completion is late 2022.
US 27 from south of SR 70 to north of SR 70: Construction project: Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing SR 70 and US 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.
Motorists should expect daytime intermittent lane closure on US 27 and SR 70 near the intersection. Estimated completion is summer 2023.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee County line to the Desoto County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from US 27 to the Okeechobee County line: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 66 at Maxanna Boulevard: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be replacing pipe culverts at this intersection. There will be shoulder closures and equipment entering and leaving this corridor. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard: Maintenance project: Maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard. Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures in the area Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SR 64 from US 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from Claradge Avenue to Lake Letta Loop Road: Maintenance project: Crews will be trimming trees on SR 17 from Claradge Avenue to Lake Letta Loop Road. Motorists should expect intermittent southbound and northbound daytime lane closures in the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.