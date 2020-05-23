Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
Bradford Drive between Memorial Drive and Manatee Drive: The road closure will begin Monday, June 1 at 7 a.m. until Monday, June 15 at 5 p.m. Local traffic only. All others must find an alternate route. For further information, you may contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 98 between Spring Lake Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a driveway connection on the eastbound side of U.S. 98 between Spring Lake Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Utility permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for a shoulder and right turn lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 northbound from SR 70 to U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on northbound U.S. 27 from SR 70 to the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 southbound from Cloverleaf Road to Lake June Road and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on southbound U.S. 27 from US 98/SR 66 intersection to SR 70 and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades county line to Polk county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades county line to the Polk county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 at Thunderbird Road: Construction project: Crews are improving drainage on U.S. 27 northbound, just north of Thunderbird Road. This week crews will be completing the drainage pipe replacement and repaving the work zone on northbound U.S. 27. Motorists should expect single and double lane closures on U.S. 27 near Thunderbird Road. Motorists are urged to use caution in the work zone. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC. Expected completion is mid-May 2020, weather permitting.
U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from Dal Hall Boulevard to South Main Street: Maintenance project: Crews are removing and planting trees in the median. The inside lanes of both northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 27 from Dal Hall Boulevard to South Main Street will be closed on Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee county line to Desoto county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.