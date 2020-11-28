Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 or SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound US 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Hardee County Line to Sparta Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete in various locations on SR 66 from the Hardee County line to Sparta Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from US 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes northbound and southbound on US 27 from the US 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of US 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 at the intersection of Sebring Pkwy (North Highlands Avenue): Driveway permit project: Watch for shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 from Glades County line to south of Horn Road: Construction project: Crews will resurface US 27 from the Glades County line to south of Horn Street. Additional work includes modification and closing of some existing median openings, construction of Turkey Track Road, widening the radius on CR 731, construction of driveways on Ben Hill Griffin Road, Harrell Road and Gould Road East, drainage improvements, installation of curb and gutter, signing and pavement markers. Daytime and nighttime lane closures may occur during construction on US 27 as needed, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect inside lane closures on US 27 near the medians from the Glades County line to south of Horn Road. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated completion is fall 2021. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete along SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 from US 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 (Ridgewood Drive) at the Nancesowee Hotel: General use permit: Sidewalks and parking spaces will be closed near the Nancesowee Hotel. Pedestrians please follow detours around the work area. Crews are demolishing the hotel and motorists should expect a road closure and detour when crews demolish the front of the hotel facing Ridgewood Drive, estimated for Nov. 30 thru Dec. 3.